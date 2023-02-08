How Payload Powered Product Configuration and E-commerce

A Robust Backend

The project necessitated a backend capable of supporting endless customization options on the frontend, ensuring every detail was accurate and precise.

Highly Configurable Design Specs

2/90 needed to design a highly intricate schema, requiring a backend solution with support for highly configurable design specs inheriting from a base system spec.

Refined Access Controls

The project demanded the ability to restrict what products certain organizations and their respective users could order, control visibility of orders, and determine eligibility for invoice payments.

Stripe Integration

Seamless integration with Stripe for effortless and secure transaction processing, catering to both standard and customized sign orders.