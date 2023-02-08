How Payload Powered Product Configuration and E-commerce

In the realm of sign design, 2/90 Signs has unleashed a groundbreaking innovation powered by Payload, creating a dynamic and efficient system that redefines customization and e-commerce.
THE CHALLENGE
2/90's requirements were as diverse as they were complex.
The project necessitated a backend capable of supporting endless customization options on the frontend, ensuring every detail was accurate and precise.
2/90 needed to design a highly intricate schema, requiring a backend solution with support for highly configurable design specs inheriting from a base system spec.
The project demanded the ability to restrict what products certain organizations and their respective users could order, control visibility of orders, and determine eligibility for invoice payments.
Seamless integration with Stripe for effortless and secure transaction processing, catering to both standard and customized sign orders.
THE SOLUTION
Instead of a rigid, out-of-box solution, Payload was able to meet 2/90's demands due to its inherent extensible nature.
Payload's access control proved instrumental, offering exceptional power while maintaining user-friendly management. Declaring and managing document access became as simple as writing a JavaScript function, providing a seamless solution to 2/90's access control needs.
Payload's dynamically generated React admin panel emerged as a game-changer, offering unparalleled intuitiveness in managing diverse data types. Its dynamic functionality, coupled with easy customization and extension capabilities, empowered 2/90 Signs in streamlining management of its complex configurator.
Payload robust capabilities supported 2/90's highly intricate schema requirements. This ensured that the complexities of the sign system's design specifications were effortlessly handled within the Payload framework, offering a tailored solution to their schema challenges.
Payload facilitates streamlined integration with Stripe through a dedicated plugin, ensuring seamless and secure e-commerce transactions for both standard and customized sign orders.
In the journey to revolutionize sign design with integrated e-commerce, 2/90 Signs utilized Payload's native approach to building complex projects at speed.
Seamlessly integrating endless frontend customization, highly configurable design specs, and organization-based access controls, Payload empowered 2/90 Signs to navigate each project requirement without encountering roadblocks.
The precision and flexibility provided by Payload's extensible nature propelled 2/90 into a new era of efficiency and innovation in the realm of sign design.
