How Payload Powered Product Configuration and E-commerce

In the realm of sign design, 2/90 Signs has unleashed a groundbreaking innovation powered by Payload, creating a dynamic and efficient system that redefines customization and e-commerce.

THE CHALLENGE

Crafting an integrated sign system

2/90's requirements were as diverse as they were complex.

A Robust Backend

The project necessitated a backend capable of supporting endless customization options on the frontend, ensuring every detail was accurate and precise.

Highly Configurable Design Specs

2/90 needed to design a highly intricate schema, requiring a backend solution with support for highly configurable design specs inheriting from a base system spec.

Refined Access Controls

The project demanded the ability to restrict what products certain organizations and their respective users could order, control visibility of orders, and determine eligibility for invoice payments.

Stripe Integration

Seamless integration with Stripe for effortless and secure transaction processing, catering to both standard and customized sign orders.

THE SOLUTION

Precision and flexibility is native to Payload

Instead of a rigid, out-of-box solution, Payload was able to meet 2/90's demands due to its inherent extensible nature.

Access Control

Payload's access control proved instrumental, offering exceptional power while maintaining user-friendly management. Declaring and managing document access became as simple as writing a JavaScript function, providing a seamless solution to 2/90's access control needs.

An Admin Panel Up to the Task

Payload's dynamically generated React admin panel emerged as a game-changer, offering unparalleled intuitiveness in managing diverse data types. Its dynamic functionality, coupled with easy customization and extension capabilities, empowered 2/90 Signs in streamlining management of its complex configurator.

Unparalleled Schema Support

Payload robust capabilities supported 2/90's highly intricate schema requirements. This ensured that the complexities of the sign system's design specifications were effortlessly handled within the Payload framework, offering a tailored solution to their schema challenges.

Stripe Support

Payload facilitates streamlined integration with Stripe through a dedicated plugin, ensuring seamless and secure e-commerce transactions for both standard and customized sign orders.

Web app admin panel created with Payload

Simplifying the complex by building the right way

In the journey to revolutionize sign design with integrated e-commerce, 2/90 Signs utilized Payload's native approach to building complex projects at speed.

Seamlessly integrating endless frontend customization, highly configurable design specs, and organization-based access controls, Payload empowered 2/90 Signs to navigate each project requirement without encountering roadblocks.

The precision and flexibility provided by Payload's extensible nature propelled 2/90 into a new era of efficiency and innovation in the realm of sign design.

Without Payload, we would have had to build APIs and an admin UI, slowing down the process.

NEW HOLLAND BREWING CO.

