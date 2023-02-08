Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Crafted Excellence: New Holland Brewing Redefines Online Engagement with Payload

New Holland Brewing, Michigan's largest independent craft brewery, had set its sights on a nationwide audience, leveraging Payload to transform a creative marketing idea into a groundbreaking initiative for their Dragon's Milk brand.

In the heart of Michigan, where New Holland crafts its renowned brews, Payload proved to be the perfect ally for executing a complex project with precision and speed.

Dragon's Hoard - dungeon crawler video game powered by Payload

Leveraging Payload: By the Numbers

Thousands of Users

Payload seamlessly handled the business logic on the backend, giving New Holland the freedom to be creative with outreach efforts.
30 Days

Out-of-box authentication, user data processing, and an intuitive UI enabled idea-to-launch to move at a breakneck pace.

THE CHALLENGE

Revolutionizing Prizes and Online Interaction with Security and Compliance

New Holland Brewing faced specific challenges in creating a highly engaging online experience to promote their Dragon's Milk brand:

Dynamic Prize Allocation

The challenge was to design a system that randomly allocated prizes, each with a predetermined award date based on rarity, to heighten user anticipation and excitement.

Time-Sensitive Engagement

Creating a time-limited online game and sweepstakes presented the challenge of encouraging thousands of users to participate, play, and compete for hundreds of prizes within a specific timeframe.

Security and Compliance

Ensuring the secure and legally compliant distribution of prizes added an additional layer of complexity to the challenge.

THE SOLUTION

Brewing fun and fortune with Payload

To turn challenges into triumphs, New Holland Brewing used Payload to implement a comprehensive solution—and fast.

Secure Prize Management with Payload APIs:

Leveraging Payload's highly secure authentication and APIs, New Holland ensured that prize seeding and user data adhered to stringent security measures, meeting legal compliance standards with confidence.

Streamlined Administration

Making the most of Payload's intuitive admin panel, New Holland Brewing's marketers seamlessly facilitated every aspect of the initiative—from creative assets to user outreach—behind the scenes, enhancing overall efficiency and control.

Strategic Database Seeding

Utilizing Payload's database seeding capabilities, New Holland & Payload randomly populated the system with prizes, each meticulously assigned with a predetermined award date based on rarity. This strategic approach added an element of excitement and engagement for participants, contributing to the overall success of the campaign.

A creative use of Payload turned challenges into cheers

New Holland Brewing's commitment to excellence in crafting experiences, much like their renowned brews, drove them to overcome unique challenges in the online space and emerge with a commercial success.

By implementing Payload, they successfully created a nationwide online interaction that mirrors the brewery's dedication to quality, innovation, and a touch of fun, all while upholding security and compliance standards.

Without Payload, we would have had to build APIs and an admin UI, slowing down the process.

NEW HOLLAND BREWING CO.

