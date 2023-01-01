In attempting to update to 1.7.0, I am having some issues with the GraphQL playground specifically wherein it says my query parameters aren't provided, even when they are.
hmmm - @dribbens will have info for you here
Can you share an example?
All it took for me to experience the issue was updating to 1.7.0, going to the /api/graphql-playground, and trying to run the same queries from before. It says that every query variable isn't defined, even though they are. Do you need a specific example?
maybe a screenshot of the query you're trying to run, or a minimal example (if your query is too complex)
Seeing this issue right now in my production, let me get more info
Simple example: Logging in a user.
Query:
mutation Login($email: String!, $password: String!) {
loginUser(email: $email, password: $password) {
user {
id
email
}
}
}
Query Variables:
{
"email": "<my email>",
"password": "<my password>"
}
Result pictured
'Variable "$id" of required type "String!" was not provided.'
in a query that worked previously, did a
yarn upgrade
{"query":"\n query ArticleLikesById($id: String!) {\n Article(id: $id) {\n likeCount\n }\n}\n ","variables":{"id":"643c0a4c80bff36c46d68ddc"}}
is this only in the playground
or is it in your frontends
i can see my variables being set, this is happening for me in production frontend
ok on it
Yeah, my frontend wasn't working at all when I updated locally
i dont see the deprecation notice for one of the graphql packages anymore...not sure if its related 👀
feat: replace deprecated express-graphql dependency
ahh i see
yes
this should not have affected anything but apparently it has
Possibly related:https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1097846808631324704
Not sure if I'm interpreting that thread correctly or not, but I did definitely change my lock file when I updated, so I do believe this is a separate issue
found bug
patch coming in a few mins
I'm going to add GraphQL variable use to our test coverage too. Thanks for reporting @TheDunco!
Awesome, thanks guys, you're great!Adding the test case is fantastic. It's not something you'd think to test unless it happens, yknow
Has the solution been added ?
yeah its released and working!
Oh so I just have to update all my deps
1.7.1 fixes it
yeah works well now finally
Yes, marking this thread as "answered" now, can confirm that 1.7.1 fixes it! Thanks team! @jmikrut @dribbens
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.