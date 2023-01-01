DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
1.7.0 GraphQL Issues

default discord avatar
TheDunco
3 months ago
29

In attempting to update to 1.7.0, I am having some issues with the GraphQL playground specifically wherein it says my query parameters aren't provided, even when they are.

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    hmmm - @dribbens will have info for you here

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Can you share an example?

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    3 months ago

    All it took for me to experience the issue was updating to 1.7.0, going to the /api/graphql-playground, and trying to run the same queries from before. It says that every query variable isn't defined, even though they are. Do you need a specific example?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    maybe a screenshot of the query you're trying to run, or a minimal example (if your query is too complex)

  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    3 months ago

    Seeing this issue right now in my production, let me get more info

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    3 months ago

    Simple example: Logging in a user.



    Query:


    mutation Login($email: String!, $password: String!) {
  loginUser(email: $email, password: $password) {
    user {
      id
      email
    }
  }
}


    Query Variables: 


    {
  "email": "<my email>",
  "password": "<my password>"
}


    Result pictured

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    3 months ago
    'Variable "$id" of required type "String!" was not provided.'

    in a query that worked previously, did a

    yarn upgrade


    {"query":"\n    query ArticleLikesById($id: String!) {\n  Article(id: $id) {\n    likeCount\n  }\n}\n    ","variables":{"id":"643c0a4c80bff36c46d68ddc"}}
  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    is this only in the playground



    or is it in your frontends

  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    3 months ago

    i can see my variables being set, this is happening for me in production frontend

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    ok on it

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    3 months ago

    Yeah, my frontend wasn't working at all when I updated locally

  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    3 months ago

    i dont see the deprecation notice for one of the graphql packages anymore...not sure if its related 👀



    feat: replace deprecated express-graphql dependency

    ahh i see

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    yes



    this should not have affected anything but apparently it has

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    Possibly related:

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1097846808631324704
  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    3 months ago

    Not sure if I'm interpreting that thread correctly or not, but I did definitely change my lock file when I updated, so I do believe this is a separate issue

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    found bug



    patch coming in a few mins

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    I'm going to add GraphQL variable use to our test coverage too. Thanks for reporting @TheDunco!

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    3 months ago

    Awesome, thanks guys, you're great!Adding the test case is fantastic. It's not something you'd think to test unless it happens, yknow

  • default discord avatar
    eloahsam
    3 months ago

    Has the solution been added ?

  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    3 months ago

    yeah its released and working!

  • default discord avatar
    eloahsam
    3 months ago

    Oh so I just have to update all my deps

  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    3 months ago

    1.7.1 fixes it

  • default discord avatar
    eloahsam
    3 months ago

    yeah works well now finally

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    3 months ago

    Yes, marking this thread as "answered" now, can confirm that 1.7.1 fixes it! Thanks team! @jmikrut @dribbens

