Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

[3.1.0] How to solve Mismatching "payload" dependency error?

default discord avatar
kobyisalegendlast year
2

After updating my payload packages to "3.1.0" i got following error: 


Error: Mismatching "payload" dependency versions found: @payloadcms/ui/shared@3.0.2 (Please change this to 3.1.0). All "payload" packages must have the same version. This is an error with your set-up, not a bug in Payload. Please go to your package.json and ensure all "payload" packages have the same version.


All the packages in package.json are updated to 3.1.0. I also tried with a clean install - but doesn't work somehow.



I dont know how to solve this as "shared" is no real package and i don't know how to bump up the version here.



these are my payload packages which are added to the project package.json: 



    "@payloadcms/db-mongodb": "3.1.0",
    "@payloadcms/live-preview-react": "3.1.0",
    "@payloadcms/next": "3.1.0",
    "@payloadcms/payload-cloud": "3.1.0",
    "@payloadcms/plugin-seo": "3.1.0",
    "@payloadcms/richtext-lexical": "3.1.0",
    "@payloadcms/ui": "3.1.0",
    "payload": "3.1.0",
  • default discord avatar
    zed0547last year

    Can you do the following:


    - delete lockfile


    - delete node_modules


    - delete .next


    - reinstall deps

  • default discord avatar
    kobyisalegendlast year

    Yup after two tries and also prune the pnpm cache it worked.


    Thanks for the input with the

    .next

    folder. 👍

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.