After updating my payload packages to "3.1.0" i got following error:
Error: Mismatching "payload" dependency versions found: @payloadcms/ui/shared@3.0.2 (Please change this to 3.1.0). All "payload" packages must have the same version. This is an error with your set-up, not a bug in Payload. Please go to your package.json and ensure all "payload" packages have the same version.
All the packages in package.json are updated to 3.1.0. I also tried with a clean install - but doesn't work somehow.
I dont know how to solve this as "shared" is no real package and i don't know how to bump up the version here.
these are my payload packages which are added to the project package.json:
"@payloadcms/db-mongodb": "3.1.0",
"@payloadcms/live-preview-react": "3.1.0",
"@payloadcms/next": "3.1.0",
"@payloadcms/payload-cloud": "3.1.0",
"@payloadcms/plugin-seo": "3.1.0",
"@payloadcms/richtext-lexical": "3.1.0",
"@payloadcms/ui": "3.1.0",
"payload": "3.1.0",
Can you do the following:
- delete lockfile
- delete node_modules
- delete .next
- reinstall deps
Yup after two tries and also prune the pnpm cache it worked.
Thanks for the input with the
.next
folder. 👍
Star
Discord
online
Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.