After updating my payload packages to "3.1.0" i got following error:

Error: Mismatching "payload" dependency versions found: @payloadcms/ui/shared@3.0.2 (Please change this to 3.1.0). All "payload" packages must have the same version. This is an error with your set-up, not a bug in Payload. Please go to your package.json and ensure all "payload" packages have the same version.

All the packages in package.json are updated to 3.1.0. I also tried with a clean install - but doesn't work somehow.

I dont know how to solve this as "shared" is no real package and i don't know how to bump up the version here.

these are my payload packages which are added to the project package.json: