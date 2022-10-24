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Community Help

Access Control based on value of related field

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daddaaff3 years ago
9

Is there a way for the access control "read" function to allow access based on the value of a a related document?



@281120856527077378

Any idea for this as well? Same use-case, just for reading.

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    For this you could use a where query, yeah?

  • default discord avatar
    daddaaff3 years ago

    No, it seems like it does not resolve relations. So I can only compare the string saved in the db. But I'd like to check a field from the related document.

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    Can you share your query attempt?

  • default discord avatar
    daddaaff3 years ago

    // "subforums" collection


    {


    name: "public",


    type: "checkbox"


    }



    // "post" collection


    {


    name: "subforum",


    type: "relationship",


    relationshipTo: "subforums"


    }



    // query constraint


    return {


    subforum: {


    public: {


    equals: true


    }


    }

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    Can you try “subform.public”: { equals: true }

  • default discord avatar
    daddaaff3 years ago

    Works! Thank you so much.



    It's amazing that you guys provide such great support

  • default discord avatar
    domosaurus3 years ago

    does this sort of thing work for graphql queries too?

  • default discord avatar
    daddaaff3 years ago

    I think this distinction is worth being mentioned in the docs.

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    it does not, nested queries are not currently supported. But its on the roadmap:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/761

    I agree with ya there

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