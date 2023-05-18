Access control function with undefined user

Hi 🖐️

In my access control function, the console.log of the user is showing undefined and hence it shows the error in the screenshot

export const isAdminOrSelf: Access = ({ req: { user } }) => { console.log(user); if (user) { if (user.roles?.includes("admin")) { return true; } return { id: { equals: user.id, }, }; }

I am using it on my collection like this:

import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types"; import { isAdmin, isAdminFieldLevel } from "../access/isAdmin"; import { isAdminOrSelf, isAdminOrSelfFieldLevel } from "../access/isAdminOrSelf"; const Users: CollectionConfig = { slug: "users", auth: true, admin: { useAsTitle: "email", }, access: { create: isAdmin, read: isAdminOrSelf, update: isAdminOrSelf, delete: isAdminOrSelf, }, fields: [ // Email added by default { name: "firstName", type: "text", }, { name: "lastName", type: "text", }, { name: "roles", type: "select", hasMany: true, defaultValue: ["public"], required: true, access: { read: isAdminOrSelfFieldLevel, create: isAdminFieldLevel, update: isAdminFieldLevel, }, options: ["admin", "public"], }, ], }; export default Users; return false; };