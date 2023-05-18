Access control function with undefined user

Hi 🖐️
In my access control function, the console.log of the user is showing undefined and hence it shows the error in the screenshot
export const isAdminOrSelf: Access = ({ req: { user } }) => {
console.log(user);
if (user) {
if (user.roles?.includes("admin")) {
return true;
}
return {
id: {
equals: user.id,
},
};
}
I am using it on my collection like this:
import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types";
import { isAdmin, isAdminFieldLevel } from "../access/isAdmin";
import { isAdminOrSelf, isAdminOrSelfFieldLevel } from "../access/isAdminOrSelf";
const Users: CollectionConfig = {
slug: "users",
auth: true,
admin: {
useAsTitle: "email",
},
access: {
create: isAdmin,
read: isAdminOrSelf,
update: isAdminOrSelf,
delete: isAdminOrSelf,
},
fields: [
// Email added by default
{
name: "firstName",
type: "text",
},
{
name: "lastName",
type: "text",
},
{
name: "roles",
type: "select",
hasMany: true,
defaultValue: ["public"],
required: true,
access: {
read: isAdminOrSelfFieldLevel,
create: isAdminFieldLevel,
update: isAdminFieldLevel,
},
options: ["admin", "public"],
},
],
};
export default Users;
return false;
};
Good afternoon @andrew_a !
I recently saw a post that had this same issue with an admin or self function
Are you able to access user on the default access function?
Hi there! What is default access function?
or where would I find it
@andrew_a Hello Andrew
technically defualt would just be omitting the access property I believe
but for testing, granting open access would be
access: {
read: () => true,
create () => true,
update: () => true,
},
etc
Yes, when I do
() => true
it works well.
access: {
create: isAdmin,
read: isAdminOrSelf,
update: () => true,
delete: isAdminOrSelf,
},
However, it's not working with
isAdminOrSelf
using this
export const isAdminOrSelf: Access = ({ req: { user } }) => {
console.log(user);
if (user) {
if (user.roles?.includes("admin")) {
return true;
}
return {
id: {
equals: user.id,
},
};
}
I still can't figure this one out. Any help is welcome.
@jesschow 🙏
@andrew_a Does user come back as expected?
I would first check the user, then check to make sure each condition returns a boolean
Also I would make sure user.roles is indeed an array of roles
(or a single role)
When I put a console.log here
export const isAdminOrSelf: Access = ({ req: { user } }) => {
console.log(user);
if (user) {
if (user.roles?.includes("admin")) {
return true;
}
return {
id: {
equals: user.id,
},
};
}
the function gets called many times.
The first time it gets called, the user is undefined.
The following function calls have the user-defined and pass all the checks.
Should I make a recording of this? 🙂
@andrew_a hmm, what does the logged user object look like, specifically user.roles
It logs "undefined"
It is like the req is not coming with the user attached.
@andrew_a can we check out the
isAdminOrSelfFieldLevel
function
that is controlling access on the .roles field
Sure
export const isAdminOrSelfFieldLevel: FieldAccess<{ id: string }, unknown, User> = ({
req: { user },
id,
}) => {
// Return true or false based on if the user has an admin role
if (user?.roles?.includes("admin")) return true;
if (user?.id === id) return true;
return false;
};
The main problem that I see is that user comes as undefined from req
That is odd...
@andrew_a the req.user would only be undefined if you're not logged in
Are you checking the access after you're logged in?
Are you making a call with REST?
Give me some more context on the situation and I think we can narrow this down
Sometimes I see also this on the console.
I am logged in within the admin
I will record a quick video which I think can be useful 🙂
Can you copy the JSON output of the admin user
from the bottom right of the user screen
yes
// 20230719214150
//http://localhost:3300/api/users/6466368dea691180c682dd1d?locale=en
{
"id": "6466368dea691180c682dd1d",
"name": "Andres",
"email": "andres@netzstrategen.com",
"createdAt": "2023-05-18T14:30:37.734Z",
"updatedAt": "2023-07-19T19:41:21.616Z",
"roles": [
"admin"
]
}
hmm
What are you trying to do when you get the error
I cannot perform any action.
If I try to change my name I get an error:
If I try to create a user I get an error, If I try to create a post I get an error
I think I will be better off If I do a fresh installation. But it is an interesting bug
Well...
If we check out the CMS example
this is the comparable access check
https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/examples/auth/cms/src/collections/access/adminsAndUser.ts
it uses the following checkRoles function:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/examples/auth/cms/src/collections/access/checkRole.ts
So for instance, to check for an admin, you could do
export const admins: Access = ({ req: { user } }) => checkRole(['admin'], user)
If we then
look at the Users collection access control
Yeah, but as mentioned that weird thing is that user is coming out as undefined
access: {
read: adminsAndUser,
create: anyone,
update: adminsAndUser,
delete: admins,
admin: ({ req: { user } }) => checkRole(['admin'], user),
},
when console logging the full req response, user is just not there 🙂
Ahhhhh
ok sec
I appreciate your help by the way
Of course!
I have another idea, but it may not work
Lets go for it
maybe there is something wrong with my collection
import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types";
import { isAdmin, isAdminFieldLevel } from "../access/isAdmin";
import { isAdminOrSelf, isAdminOrSelfFieldLevel } from "../access/isAdminOrSelf";
const Users: CollectionConfig = {
slug: "users",
auth: true,
admin: {
useAsTitle: "email",
},
access: {
create: isAdmin,
read: isAdminOrSelf,
update: isAdminOrSelf,
delete: isAdminOrSelf,
},
fields: [
// Email added by default
{
name: "firstName",
type: "text",
},
{
name: "lastName",
type: "text",
},
{
name: "roles",
type: "select",
hasMany: true,
defaultValue: ["public"],
required: true,
access: {
read: isAdminOrSelfFieldLevel,
create: isAdminFieldLevel,
update: isAdminFieldLevel,
},
options: ["admin", "public"],
},
],
};
export default Users;
It doesn't seem wrong
Hmmm
What if you logout and login, is possible you've altered the auth and it didnt update?
how can one alter the auth?
Well the auth sets a cookie when you login
I wasn't sure if the cookie didnt update or something automatically
Let me log out
and send a screenshot of the cookies
I actually have to head home from work, but I'll be on when I get home and I can help further
😄
Do update this thread though, I'll be checking back
I get this cookie:
Sure thing, thanks a lot.
hmm
that should be OK, can you copy the value
@andrew_a and then paste it inhttps://jwt.io
@andrew_a Good morning!
So that actually looks normal
Let me know when your'e back on and I can help resolve further 😄
I have fixed the issue by reinstalling the whole project 🙂
thanks for your help tho
