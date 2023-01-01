Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Add a Collection List Component into a Field component

6 months ago
I created a new collection (participants), and hided it from admin, and I have another collection of events, and I want to show in that instance all documents of participants related to that particular event.



I would like to reuse built in List View component from Payload, and I am trying to get it to work, but I am struggling how to define wrapper component (ParticipantList).



Here is my code so far, can someone help me with it? I also need to build in filters for that particular event (participants collection have a relationship field to events).

