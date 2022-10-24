Adding a Color Picker field, Payload 3

Wondering if anyone managed to add a color picker field as a custom field type to Payload 3? If so, would someone be willing to share source? Following the resources onhttps://payloadcms.com/blog/building-a-custom-field
yielded issues, as the article is outdated.
If I were going to try, I'd start with a custom field from one of the official v3 website template plugins (e.g. the SEO plugin's Meta Description field:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/v3.0.0-beta.114/packages/plugin-seo/src/fields/MetaDescription
) and strip it down.
UPDATE: I did manage to get something working, using the 'slug' field as a reference, albeit styling issues. I'll find the ideal way to share my source as soon as convenient
UPDATE: Here you go! Style issues resolved. A number of features I'll roll out once I find the time (see "TO DO" comments if you're interested).
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