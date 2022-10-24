Adding no-follow option in Rich Text Link Field.

Hi everyone,

I’ve used Rick Text Editor in one of my collection. Currently I’m stuck on how to extend link field and add options or custom fields in Link to add no-follow.

I can see there’s a link.fields section in Payload documentation but I couldn’t find any code.

There’s another related question by fellow dev

@685569866400399360

but I’m unable to get the working solution.

I want to achieve exactly same results as the attached image to add rel attribute..

I’ll be grateful to anyone who can assist me on this.

Thanks