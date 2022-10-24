Adding no-follow option in Rich Text Link Field.

Hi everyone,
I’ve used Rick Text Editor in one of my collection. Currently I’m stuck on how to extend link field and add options or custom fields in Link to add no-follow.
I can see there’s a link.fields section in Payload documentation but I couldn’t find any code.
There’s another related question by fellow dev@685569866400399360
but I’m unable to get the working solution.
I want to achieve exactly same results as the attached image to add rel attribute..
I’ll be grateful to anyone who can assist me on this.
Thanks
Hey@1036999625514696714
there is an example of how to add additional fields to the Link within the Rich Text field here:https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/rich-text#example
This part of the example should give you what you need (see screenshot) - if you're still having troubles shoot me a reply
Alright thanks@854377910689202256
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