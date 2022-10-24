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Community Help

Adding no-follow option in Rich Text Link Field.

default discord avatar
hamza1331.3 years ago
2

Hi everyone,


I’ve used Rick Text Editor in one of my collection. Currently I’m stuck on how to extend link field and add options or custom fields in Link to add no-follow.


I can see there’s a link.fields section in Payload documentation but I couldn’t find any code.


There’s another related question by fellow dev

@685569866400399360

but I’m unable to get the working solution.


I want to achieve exactly same results as the attached image to add rel attribute..


I’ll be grateful to anyone who can assist me on this.



Thanks

  • default discord avatar
    jessrynkar3 years ago

    Hey

    @1036999625514696714

    there is an example of how to add additional fields to the Link within the Rich Text field here:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/rich-text#example

    This part of the example should give you what you need (see screenshot) - if you're still having troubles shoot me a reply

  • default discord avatar
    hamza1331.3 years ago

    Alright thanks

    @854377910689202256
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