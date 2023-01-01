adding RichText field causes the UI to break

I have this small component as an example..

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' import { SLUGS } from '../slugs' export const AccordionItem: CollectionConfig = { slug: SLUGS.collections.accordionItem, admin: { useAsTitle: 'title' }, fields: [ { name: 'title', type: 'text', required: true, localized: true, }, { name: 'details', type: 'richText', }, ], }

As soon as I enable the richText field, the UI crashes giving the following error

Uncaught Error: [Slate] editor is invalid! You passed: {"children":[],"operations":[],"selection":null,"marks":null,"history":{"undos":[],"redos":[]}}

It is not about the database as I created a blank database and the problem remains same.

I'm using latest payload version to date

"payload": "^1.8.3",

Another thing I'd like to add is that I'm using slate separately in package.json as I'm using it to render the richText on my frontend.

"slate": "^0.94.1",

It has been working without a problem since a couple months but not anymore.

I've played with different node versions (current is v18.12.0).

I realized that it works if I re-install the packages with

yarn

.

Also, a fresh

payload

installation either with

npm

or

yarn

works as expected.

Now, I'm clear that this is not a problem with

payload

but something else.

I'm bound here to use

npm

as the docker image build size is one-third of what I get with

yarn

.

With this context, any guide or suggestion is appreciated.