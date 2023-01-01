DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

adding RichText field causes the UI to break

default discord avatar
face44
2 months ago
5

I have this small component as an example..



import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'

import { SLUGS } from '../slugs'

export const AccordionItem: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: SLUGS.collections.accordionItem,
  admin: { useAsTitle: 'title' },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'title',
      type: 'text',
      required: true,
      localized: true,
    },
    {
      name: 'details',
      type: 'richText',
    },
  ],
}


As soon as I enable the richText field, the UI crashes giving the following error



Uncaught Error: [Slate] editor is invalid! You passed: {"children":[],"operations":[],"selection":null,"marks":null,"history":{"undos":[],"redos":[]}}


It is not about the database as I created a blank database and the problem remains same.



I'm using latest payload version to date


"payload": "^1.8.3",


Another thing I'd like to add is that I'm using slate separately in package.json as I'm using it to render the richText on my frontend.


"slate": "^0.94.1",


It has been working without a problem since a couple months but not anymore.


I've played with different node versions (current is v18.12.0).



I realized that it works if I re-install the packages with

yarn

.



Also, a fresh

payload

installation either with

npm

or

yarn

works as expected.



Now, I'm clear that this is not a problem with

payload

but something else.



I'm bound here to use

npm

as the docker image build size is one-third of what I get with

yarn

.



With this context, any guide or suggestion is appreciated.

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    try and make sure that your Slate version in your own code matches the one that Payload uses itself



    right now, that is

    "slate": "^0.91.4"
  • default discord avatar
    face44
    2 months ago

    It worked.


    Thanks @jmikrut 😍

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.