Admin Thumbnail for files other than images

The docs state this:
Note:
If you specify a function to return an admin thumbnail, but your upload is not an image file type (for example, PDF or TXT) your function will not be used. Instead, Payload will display its generic file upload graphic.
This seems very counter intuitive as the adminThumbnail() function can still produce a thumbnail. I think this should be allowed.
Use case:
We upload videos and store them on Bunny CDN, I want any authors to be able to see the thumbnail that Bunny has generated to see if the video is indeed correct as bunny is using guid's and not filenames.
Hi @chiefkoshi, sorry for the delayed response here - passing a custom admin thumbnail function should not be ignored for the non-image file types, could you open an issue for this over on our github?https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues
No worries, I fixed this in a PR a few months ago 😁
Must have forgotten to mark this as resolved, apologies for that
Even better! Thanks @chiefkoshi 😄
