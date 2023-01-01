Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Admin Thumbnail for files other than images

default discord avatar
chiefkoshi
6 months ago
3

The docs state this:


Note:


If you specify a function to return an admin thumbnail, but your upload is not an image file type (for example, PDF or TXT) your function will not be used. Instead, Payload will display its generic file upload graphic.



This seems very counter intuitive as the adminThumbnail() function can still produce a thumbnail. I think this should be allowed.



Use case:


We upload videos and store them on Bunny CDN, I want any authors to be able to see the thumbnail that Bunny has generated to see if the video is indeed correct as bunny is using guid's and not filenames.

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    last week

    Hi @chiefkoshi, sorry for the delayed response here - passing a custom admin thumbnail function should not be ignored for the non-image file types, could you open an issue for this over on our github?

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues
  • default discord avatar
    chiefkoshi
    last week

    No worries, I fixed this in a PR a few months ago 😁



    Must have forgotten to mark this as resolved, apologies for that

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    last week

    Even better! Thanks @chiefkoshi 😄

