Any field level access instantly blocks full document access

As soon as I add any field level access my whole document is blocked.
Even just
access: {
update: () => true;
}
Example:
import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types";
import { isAdmin, isAdminOrSamePartner, isAdminOrSelf } from "../access";
const Users: CollectionConfig = {
slug: "users",
auth: true,
admin: {
useAsTitle: "name",
},
access: {
create: isAdmin,
read: isAdminOrSamePartner,
update: isAdminOrSelf,
delete: isAdmin,
},
labels: {
singular: { en: "User", fr: "Utilisateur" },
plural: { en: "Users", fr: "Utilisateurs" },
},
fields: [
{
label: { en: "Name", fr: "Nom" },
name: "name",
type: "text",
},
{
label: { en: "Roles", fr: "Rôles" },
name: "roles",
type: "select",
saveToJWT: true,
hasMany: true,
defaultValue: ["editor"],
options: [
{ label: { en: "Admin", fr: "Administrateur" }, value: "admin" },
{ label: { en: "Editor", fr: "Éditeur" }, value: "editor" },
],
required: true,
access: {
update: () => true,
},
},
{
label: { en: "Partners", fr: "Partenaires" },
name: "partners",
type: "relationship",
relationTo: "partners",
hasMany: true,
saveToJWT: true,
},
],
};
export default Users;
if I remove
access: {
update: () => true,
},
the collection access works normally, but with it the whole document is blocked.
I need the field access to block role and partner change but It is broken right now. Any help would be appreciated!
hey @bill.son, I wasn't able to recreate this myself. I wonder if there may be something with your collection level access control functions. Are you able to share those here and I can see if I can recreate the issue?
Sure!
import { Partner, User } from "lib/payload-types";
import { Access } from "payload/config";
import { FieldAccess } from "payload/types";
export const isAdminOrSelf: Access<unknown, User> = ({ req: { user }, id }) => {
if (!user) return false;
if (user.roles.includes("admin")) {
return true;
}
return user.id === id;
};
export const isAdmin: Access<unknown, User> = ({ req: { user } }) => {
return Boolean(user?.roles?.includes("admin"));
};
export const isAdminOrSamePartner: Access<unknown, User> = ({ req: { user } }) => {
if (user) {
if (user.roles.includes("admin")) return true;
if (user.roles.includes("editor") && user.partners.length > 0) {
return {
partners: {
in: user.partners.map((partner: Partner) => partner.id),
},
};
}
}
return false;
};
I'll try and locate when it started.
Apparently just stopped working idk. Cant find anything that would've broken it and I went back to all the same versions as when it worked.
I get this error:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'endSession')
https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/4133#issuecomment-1813335973
I was just about to link that
Yeah Ill try going to 2.1.0
Let me know if that changes anything. I would add some details of your issue there as well, just so its tracked and we can get around to figuring out the cause.
Yeah 2.1.0 works!
weird
