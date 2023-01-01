Any field level access instantly blocks full document access

As soon as I add any field level access my whole document is blocked.

Even just

access: { update: () => true; }

Example:

import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types" ; import { isAdmin, isAdminOrSamePartner, isAdminOrSelf } from "../access" ; const Users : CollectionConfig = { slug : "users" , auth : true , admin : { useAsTitle : "name" , }, access : { create : isAdmin, read : isAdminOrSamePartner, update : isAdminOrSelf, delete : isAdmin, }, labels : { singular : { en : "User" , fr : "Utilisateur" }, plural : { en : "Users" , fr : "Utilisateurs" }, }, fields : [ { label : { en : "Name" , fr : "Nom" }, name : "name" , type : "text" , }, { label : { en : "Roles" , fr : "Rôles" }, name : "roles" , type : "select" , saveToJWT : true , hasMany : true , defaultValue : [ "editor" ], options : [ { label : { en : "Admin" , fr : "Administrateur" }, value : "admin" }, { label : { en : "Editor" , fr : "Éditeur" }, value : "editor" }, ], required : true , access : { update : () => true , }, }, { label : { en : "Partners" , fr : "Partenaires" }, name : "partners" , type : "relationship" , relationTo : "partners" , hasMany : true , saveToJWT : true , }, ], }; export default Users ;

if I remove

access : { update : () => true , },

the collection access works normally, but with it the whole document is blocked.

I need the field access to block role and partner change but It is broken right now. Any help would be appreciated!