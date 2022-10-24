Hello,
I am having an issue with availability of ENV variables.
Does environment need to be available at build time:
payload build
In my case, I'm implementing stripe example here:https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/webpack#aliasing-server-only-modules
Would
STRIPE_SECRET_KEY
have to be available at build time?
I'm building with github actions & docker.
Thanks in advance
So
payload build
really only builds theadmin panel
JS bundle for browsers
and you do not need / want your
STRIPE_SECRET_KEY
to appear in your admin bundle for security reasons
so no, that variable does not need to be present at build time
Thank you for the answer!
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