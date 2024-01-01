Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Blank /admin page after a clean setup

default discord avatar
acemaker00
2 weeks ago
11

I get a blank /admin page when I run my server. What could be the reason for that? Followed the docs, here are the payload.config.js and server.js files.



server.js


const express = require("express");
const payload = require("payload");
require("dotenv").config();

const app = express();

const start = async () => {
    await payload.init({
        secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
        express: app,
        onInit: async () => {
            payload.logger.info(`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}`);
        },
    });

    app.listen(3000, async () => {
        console.log(
            "Express is now listening for incoming connections on port 3000."
        );
    });
};

start();


payload.config.js


const { buildConfig } = require("payload/config");
const { slateEditor } = require("@payloadcms/richtext-slate");
const { webpackBundler } = require("@payloadcms/bundler-webpack");
const { mongooseAdapter } = require("@payloadcms/db-mongodb");
require("dotenv").config();

module.exports = buildConfig({
    admin: {
        bundler: webpackBundler(),
    },
    editor: slateEditor({}),
    db: mongooseAdapter({
        url: process.env.DATABASE_URI,
    }),
});


  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    Hey @acemaker can you send a screenshot of your console after your startup command?

  • default discord avatar
    acemaker00
    2 weeks ago

    @Sean



    image.png
    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    did you create your project with npx create-payload-app?

  • default discord avatar
    acemaker00
    2 weeks ago

    Nope, tried to make it from scratch.



    The create-payload-app works, but I'm trying to figure out how everything works.

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    can you walk me through the steps you took to get here?



    e.g. did you git clone the payload repo, use one of our other repos, etc.?

  • default discord avatar
    acemaker00
    2 weeks ago

    I created a new repo from scratch with GitHub Desktop, opened the folder with VS Code and npm init -y.



    Want me to write up all the steps?

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    did you use this repo as your base?

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload


    or something else

  • default discord avatar
    acemaker00
    2 weeks ago

    I didn’t use any repo as my base. I created a new folder on my own and just started writing JS. Didn’t copy anything, only followed the docs for manual installation.

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    can you show me your folder tree? Did you just run

    npm install --save --legacy-peer-deps payload

    in your new folder?

  • default discord avatar
    acemaker00
    2 weeks ago




    1. Created a new repo/folder with GitHub Desktop in my Documents folder.


    2. Renamed it to tst-backend.


    3. Ran npm init -y


    3. Ran install --save --legacy-peer-deps payload


    3. Set up the payload.config.js to include only the necessary parameters.


    4. Installed the rest of packages by installing them one by one (payloadcms/richtext-slate, payloadcms/bundle-web, etc.)



    Seems to be something with my node_modules. I removed them and then ran npm install again, seems to be working now.



    I'll try setting it up from scratch once againl.



    Yeah, it's working this time correctly. Not sure what happened there, something with the node_modules I guess.



    I used

    rm -rf node_modules

    and then

    npm install

    again.

    image.png
    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    amazing - that does usually do the trick! Glad you were able to sort that out.

