Blank /admin page after a clean setup

I get a blank /admin page when I run my server. What could be the reason for that? Followed the docs, here are the payload.config.js and server.js files.
server.js
const express = require("express");
const payload = require("payload");
require("dotenv").config();
const app = express();
const start = async () => {
await payload.init({
secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
express: app,
onInit: async () => {
payload.logger.info(`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}`);
},
});
app.listen(3000, async () => {
console.log(
"Express is now listening for incoming connections on port 3000."
);
});
};
start();
payload.config.js
const { buildConfig } = require("payload/config");
const { slateEditor } = require("@payloadcms/richtext-slate");
const { webpackBundler } = require("@payloadcms/bundler-webpack");
const { mongooseAdapter } = require("@payloadcms/db-mongodb");
require("dotenv").config();
module.exports = buildConfig({
admin: {
bundler: webpackBundler(),
},
editor: slateEditor({}),
db: mongooseAdapter({
url: process.env.DATABASE_URI,
}),
});
Hey @acemaker can you send a screenshot of your console after your startup command?
@Sean
did you create your project with npx create-payload-app?
Nope, tried to make it from scratch.
The create-payload-app works, but I'm trying to figure out how everything works.
can you walk me through the steps you took to get here?
e.g. did you git clone the payload repo, use one of our other repos, etc.?
I created a new repo from scratch with GitHub Desktop, opened the folder with VS Code and npm init -y.
Want me to write up all the steps?
did you use this repo as your base?https://github.com/payloadcms/payload
or something else
I didn’t use any repo as my base. I created a new folder on my own and just started writing JS. Didn’t copy anything, only followed the docs for manual installation.
can you show me your folder tree? Did you just run
npm install --save --legacy-peer-deps payload
in your new folder?
1. Created a new repo/folder with GitHub Desktop in my Documents folder.
2. Renamed it to tst-backend.
3. Ran npm init -y
3. Ran install --save --legacy-peer-deps payload
3. Set up the payload.config.js to include only the necessary parameters.
4. Installed the rest of packages by installing them one by one (payloadcms/richtext-slate, payloadcms/bundle-web, etc.)
Seems to be something with my node_modules. I removed them and then ran npm install again, seems to be working now.
I'll try setting it up from scratch once againl.
Yeah, it's working this time correctly. Not sure what happened there, something with the node_modules I guess.
I used
rm -rf node_modules
and then
npm install
again.
amazing - that does usually do the trick! Glad you were able to sort that out.
