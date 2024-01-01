Blank /admin page after a clean setup

I get a blank /admin page when I run my server. What could be the reason for that? Followed the docs, here are the payload.config.js and server.js files.

server.js

const express = require("express"); const payload = require("payload"); require("dotenv").config(); const app = express(); const start = async () => { await payload.init({ secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET, express: app, onInit: async () => { payload.logger.info(`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}`); }, }); app.listen(3000, async () => { console.log( "Express is now listening for incoming connections on port 3000." ); }); }; start();

payload.config.js