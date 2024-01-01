Blank CMS Production Build

Hey. I have a problem for first deployment of Blank CMS
I believe it was an issue in v2.8.0 - then we fixed it shortly after that in v2.8.1.
Can you make sure this is on 2.8.1 and not 2.8.0?
Dear alessio, Actually the blank cms by default is on payload 2.0.0 @Alessio🍣
Correct me if im wrong
I got the blank cms in the cloud add project section
I just changed it to 2.8.1 and it fixed
so thanks for that
@Alessio🍣
ignore me
i just saw you had it fixed 😅
good morning pal
thanks bro
@Paul @Alessio🍣 guys it happend again
but not in production build
but in opening the cms on production
the bad news is it's in delivering to customer for some of his milestones so, you can guess what's going on now
this could be caused by some other misconfiguration as well...are builds working locally and can you run the admin panel locally without issues?
Yeah it runs good on local
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.