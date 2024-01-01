Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Blank CMS Production Build

default discord avatar
muperdev
6 days ago
6

Hey. I have a problem for first deployment of Blank CMS

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    6 days ago

    I believe it was an issue in v2.8.0 - then we fixed it shortly after that in v2.8.1.



    Can you make sure this is on 2.8.1 and not 2.8.0?

  • default discord avatar
    muperdev
    6 days ago

    Dear alessio, Actually the blank cms by default is on payload 2.0.0 @Alessio🍣



    Correct me if im wrong



    I got the blank cms in the cloud add project section



    I just changed it to 2.8.1 and it fixed



    so thanks for that



    @Alessio🍣

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    6 days ago

    ignore me



    i just saw you had it fixed 😅

  • default discord avatar
    muperdev
    6 days ago

    good morning pal



    thanks bro



    @Paul @Alessio🍣 guys it happend again



    but not in production build



    but in opening the cms on production





    the bad news is it's in delivering to customer for some of his milestones so, you can guess what's going on now

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    5 days ago

    this could be caused by some other misconfiguration as well...are builds working locally and can you run the admin panel locally without issues?

  • default discord avatar
    muperdev
    5 days ago

    Yeah it runs good on local

