Block field not using `label` in admin

I have a simple block field as follows:
const StreamTiered = {
name: "streamTiered",
label: "Stream",
type: "blocks",
blocks: [ButtonBlock, ImageBlock],
};
The field header is respecting the
label
but the "Add ..." button is not
Figured it out with some trial and error (docs hint at this but don't explain what actually goes in
labels
or what it affects but this did the trick:
const StreamTiered = {
name: "streamTiered",
label: "Stream",
type: "blocks",
admin: {
description: "Add layout tiers and blocks"
},
labels: {
singular: 'Block',
plural: 'Blocks',
},
blocks: [ButtonBlock, ImageBlock],
};
