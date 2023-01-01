Block field not using `label` in admin

I have a simple block field as follows:

const StreamTiered = { name: "streamTiered", label: "Stream", type: "blocks", blocks: [ButtonBlock, ImageBlock], };

The field header is respecting the

label

but the "Add ..." button is not

Figured it out with some trial and error (docs hint at this but don't explain what actually goes in

labels

or what it affects but this did the trick: