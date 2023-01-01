Bug or what?

I've a collection blog and in that I've a field

description

with

admin -> description

to show character count.

Code:

... fields : [ { name : 'description' , label : 'Description' , type : 'textarea' , required : true , maxLength : 250 , admin : { description : ( { value } ) => ` ${ typeof value === 'string' ? 250 - value.length : '250' } ${ value.length === 1 ? 'character' : 'characters' } left` , }, }, ] ...

It works whenever I remove the

admin: { description: ... }

or use a simple string as

description