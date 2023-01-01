Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Bug or what?

default discord avatar
0x4a4a
last week

I've a collection blog and in that I've a field

description

with

admin -> description

to show character count.



Code:


...
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'description',
      label: 'Description',
      type: 'textarea',
      required: true,
      maxLength: 250,
      admin: {
        description: ({ value }) =>
          `${typeof value === 'string' ? 250 - value.length : '250'} ${
            value.length === 1 ? 'character' : 'characters'
          } left`,
      },
    },
  ]
...


It works whenever I remove the

admin: { description: ... }

or use a simple string as

description
