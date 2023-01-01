Bug or what?

I've a collection blog and in that I've a fielddescription
with
admin -> description
to show character count.
Code:
...
fields: [
{
name: 'description',
label: 'Description',
type: 'textarea',
required: true,
maxLength: 250,
admin: {
description: ({ value }) =>
`${typeof value === 'string' ? 250 - value.length : '250'} ${
value.length === 1 ? 'character' : 'characters'
} left`,
},
},
]
...
It works whenever I remove the
admin: { description: ... }
or use a simple string as
description
