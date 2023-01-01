Build directory suddenly missing in deployment (error with prism?)

Hey, going crazy with this one—is there anything that changed in the last 3 — 4 days that could be causing the
build
directory to be missing after running
yarn install && yarn build
in my Dockerfile? It's running on GCP Build and successfully deployed a few days ago. It builds fine locally and outputs the
build
dir. The build stage doesn't fail, but when the runtime stage goes to copy
build
from the builder stage
The only difference in my build logs are some complaints saying "you may need an appropriate loader" and Error:
[1m[31mERROR[39m[22m in [1m./node_modules/prismjs/components/prism-markdown.js[39m[22m [1m[32m117:18[39m[22m
I've tried rolling back to payload 2.0.10, 11, 12, and 13 without luck. I'm pretty sure my last successful deploy was on 2.0.11 so I'm doubly confused what might have changed. Thank you for any help!
Just fixed, it's an issue with Lexical. I added Slate back in and removed the
@payloadcms/richtext-lexical
package and the build worked and deployment went through
Realizing now that Lexical is still in beta...I'll see if there's somewhere I should add an issue for thi
Being solved by @alessiogrhttps://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1167415586033258547/1167434883015127090
