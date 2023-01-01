Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Build directory suddenly missing in deployment (error with prism?)

default discord avatar
jm.sv
2 weeks ago

Hey, going crazy with this one—is there anything that changed in the last 3 — 4 days that could be causing the

build

directory to be missing after running

yarn install && yarn build

in my Dockerfile? It's running on GCP Build and successfully deployed a few days ago. It builds fine locally and outputs the

build

dir. The build stage doesn't fail, but when the runtime stage goes to copy

build

from the builder stage



The only difference in my build logs are some complaints saying "you may need an appropriate loader" and Error:


[1m[31mERROR[39m[22m in [1m./node_modules/prismjs/components/prism-markdown.js[39m[22m [1m[32m117:18[39m[22m

I've tried rolling back to payload 2.0.10, 11, 12, and 13 without luck. I'm pretty sure my last successful deploy was on 2.0.11 so I'm doubly confused what might have changed. Thank you for any help!



Just fixed, it's an issue with Lexical. I added Slate back in and removed the

@payloadcms/richtext-lexical

package and the build worked and deployment went through



Realizing now that Lexical is still in beta...I'll see if there's somewhere I should add an issue for thi



Being solved by @alessiogr

