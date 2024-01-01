Bulk upload from CSV issue importing a collection

Hey, I am trying to cobble together a bulk upload script from a CSV and started with a couple of suggestions made in Discord. I am trying to import a collection called Organisations that works in every other respect in Payload. However when I run the script via node I get

ts-node import-organisations.ts [12:08:52] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully! [12:08:52] INFO (payload): Starting Payload... Payload initialized. Collections: {} Error creating organisation Network After Work: Error Details: APIError: The collection with slug organisations can't be found.

The script looks like the attachment atm