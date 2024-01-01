Bulk upload from CSV issue importing a collection

Hey, I am trying to cobble together a bulk upload script from a CSV and started with a couple of suggestions made in Discord. I am trying to import a collection called Organisations that works in every other respect in Payload. However when I run the script via node I get
ts-node import-organisations.ts
[12:08:52] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully!
[12:08:52] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
Payload initialized. Collections: {}
Error creating organisation Network After Work:
Error Details: APIError: The collection with slug organisations can't be found.
The script looks like the attachment atm
You didn't await payload.init
Needs to be in an iife
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.