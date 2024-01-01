Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Bulk upload from CSV issue importing a collection


opalepatrick
4 days ago
1

Hey, I am trying to cobble together a bulk upload script from a CSV and started with a couple of suggestions made in Discord. I am trying to import a collection called Organisations that works in every other respect in Payload. However when I run the script via node I get



ts-node import-organisations.ts
[12:08:52] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully!
[12:08:52] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
Payload initialized. Collections: {}
Error creating organisation Network After Work:
Error Details: APIError: The collection with slug organisations can't be found.

The script looks like the attachment atm

  
    tyteen4a03
    3 days ago

    You didn't await payload.init



    Needs to be in an iife

