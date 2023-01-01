Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Can I use the local api with field filterOptions?

default discord avatar
marcusr5135
3 months ago

I'm trying to do this:



{
        name: 'categories',
        label: 'My Category',
        type: 'relationship',
        relationTo: 'categories',
        hasMany: false,
        filterOptions: async () => {
           const parent = await payload.find({
             collection: 'categories',
             limit: 1,
             where: {
               name: {
                 equals: 'Parent Category',
               },
             },
           })
          
          const parentId = parent.docs[0]._id

          return {
            parent: { equals: parentId },
            }
        },
        admin: {
          // position: 'sidebar',
          width: '50%',
        },
      }


This compiles OK but I get console error: 


Uncaught (in promise) TypeError: payload__WEBPACK_IMPORTED_MODULE_5__.default.find is not a function


I'm importing payload into the collection index.ts file like this: 


import payload from 'payload'


Is there a way to make it work? (Payload v 1.15.5)



I stumbled across the answer to this yesterday which is here

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1720#discussioncomment-4453431


I can't use payload.find in the filterOptions code because it runs in the browser as well as the server. Changing the code to use fetch instead of payload.find make it work! 🙂

