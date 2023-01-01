Can I use the local api with field filterOptions?

I'm trying to do this:

{ name: 'categories', label: 'My Category', type: 'relationship', relationTo: 'categories', hasMany: false, filterOptions: async () => { const parent = await payload.find({ collection: 'categories', limit: 1, where: { name: { equals: 'Parent Category', }, }, }) const parentId = parent.docs[0]._id return { parent: { equals: parentId }, } }, admin: { // position: 'sidebar', width: '50%', }, }

This compiles OK but I get console error:

Uncaught (in promise) TypeError: payload__WEBPACK_IMPORTED_MODULE_5__.default.find is not a function

I'm importing payload into the collection index.ts file like this:

import payload from 'payload'

Is there a way to make it work? (Payload v 1.15.5)

I stumbled across the answer to this yesterday which is here

I can't use payload.find in the filterOptions code because it runs in the browser as well as the server. Changing the code to use fetch instead of payload.find make it work! 🙂