Can I use the local api with field filterOptions?

I'm trying to do this:
{
name: 'categories',
label: 'My Category',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'categories',
hasMany: false,
filterOptions: async () => {
const parent = await payload.find({
collection: 'categories',
limit: 1,
where: {
name: {
equals: 'Parent Category',
},
},
})
const parentId = parent.docs[0]._id
return {
parent: { equals: parentId },
}
},
admin: {
// position: 'sidebar',
width: '50%',
},
}
This compiles OK but I get console error:
Uncaught (in promise) TypeError: payload__WEBPACK_IMPORTED_MODULE_5__.default.find is not a function
I'm importing payload into the collection index.ts file like this:
import payload from 'payload'
Is there a way to make it work? (Payload v 1.15.5)
I stumbled across the answer to this yesterday which is herehttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1720#discussioncomment-4453431
I can't use payload.find in the filterOptions code because it runs in the browser as well as the server. Changing the code to use fetch instead of payload.find make it work! 🙂
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.