can we add website admin url in the terminal?

When launching the dev server, can we add the admin url in the terminal logs please?

[nodemon] to restart at any time, enter `rs` [nodemon] watching path(s): *.* [nodemon] watching extensions: ts [nodemon] starting `ts-node src/server.ts` [04:06:51] INFO (payload): Connected to Mongo server successfully! [04:06:51] INFO (payload): Starting Payload... [04:06:53] INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL: /admin [04:06:54] INFO (payload): E-mail configured with mock configuration

so where it says

Payload Admin URL: /admin

should be the clickable url like

http://localhost:8000/admin/