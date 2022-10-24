can we add website admin url in the terminal?

When launching the dev server, can we add the admin url in the terminal logs please?
[nodemon] to restart at any time, enter `rs`
[nodemon] watching path(s): *.*
[nodemon] watching extensions: ts
[nodemon] starting `ts-node src/server.ts`
[04:06:51] INFO (payload): Connected to Mongo server successfully!
[04:06:51] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
[04:06:53] INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL: /admin
[04:06:54] INFO (payload): E-mail configured with mock configuration
so where it says
Payload Admin URL: /admin
should be the clickable url like
http://localhost:8000/admin/
If you set the
serverURL
value, this URL will be complete and clickable. The reason this isn't always filled out is that the application could be behind nginx or something similar - so no guarantee the URL is correct.
nice, I see it now after adding serverURL to config file
after adding serverURL, I kept getting
CORS Missing Allow Origin
error
had to remove that for the server to work
Yeah, there are further implications to changing that.
Another option is to hard-code whatever you'd like into the
onInit
function inside
payload.init
. This is what is currently logging that message for you. You can modify as needed:
onInit: () => {
payload.logger.info(`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}`)
},
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