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Community Help

Can you set an max on hasMany?

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chrinsieboy3 years ago
2

I tried to put an maximum on hasMany, but it did not work with maxRows or maxDepth.


Is there any way to fix it? or do i just set an description with only the first 3 will be seen

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago
    @352799514442072065

    Are you using Typescript? maxRows/minRows is not currently supported on relationship fields - but sounds like it might be useful as a feature. You should start up a github discussion related to this and we will see where we can slate it into our roadmap.



    As for wha you can do

    now

    , I think using a description paired with a

    validate

    function would get you pretty far. This way when the user submits, you can let them know before storing the data in the db.

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    chrinsieboy3 years ago

    👍 thx

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