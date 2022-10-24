Can you set an max on hasMany?

I tried to put an maximum on hasMany, but it did not work with maxRows or maxDepth.
Is there any way to fix it? or do i just set an description with only the first 3 will be seen
Are you using Typescript? maxRows/minRows is not currently supported on relationship fields - but sounds like it might be useful as a feature. You should start up a github discussion related to this and we will see where we can slate it into our roadmap.
As for wha you can donow
, I think using a description paired with a
validate
function would get you pretty far. This way when the user submits, you can let them know before storing the data in the db.
👍 thx
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