cannot login after setting verify option

I dont know if this is a bug, I set verify option in my auth for users and now I cant login to the accounts I created before setting this option.
const Users: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'users',
auth: {
verify: true,
login works but it gives me this message
Hey@281120856527077378
can you jump in here and assist?
you likely need to set
_verified
property on the users that have already been created. You can see how this is used here for email verification:https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/operations#verify-by-email
Thank you@281120856527077378
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