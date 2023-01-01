Cannot pipe SVGs in cloud storage plugin

When trying to pipe and SVG through the cloud storage plugin (see image, making my own domain serve an imagekit image), the resulting SVG is not displayed as SVG, but as code (see the images).

The SVG served from my domain is wrapped in a <pre></pre> while the one from the original domain is displayed directly

Solved it! It seems that the pipe method does not pipe the headers, especially content-type. A simple

res.setHeader('Content-Type', mapRes.headers['content-type']);

fixed it