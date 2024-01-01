Changing the order of collections

It seems that groups of collections are ordered in the admin by the how they appear in the collections config. Is this the only way?
For example I’m using the form builder plugin. Let’s say I change the form and submission collections to use the “form” group. Because no other collections use this group, and therefore it isn’t manually added to the collections array, it is always added as the last group.
Is there a way to hoist a group like this higher?
There is not a way to do this currently. Either the plugin would need a way to specify it somehow or we need a general way of reordering collections on projects. I would open a discussion on GitHub first to nail down the correct approach and then work it into a PR.
admin.navigation
could be a function that is called with the default and you could have your logic to reorder and return in the preferred way maybe. Open to ideas
Another use case is when a Global and Collection are placed in the same group. The ordering is odd.
