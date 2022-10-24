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Collection access to allow guest posts

default discord avatar
generator1013 years ago
4

is this the correct access to allow guest posts?



access: {
        read: ({ req }) => {
            if (req.user) return true
            return {
                _status: {
                    equals: 'published',
                },
            }
        },
        create: () => true,
        delete: isAdmin,
        update: isAdmin,
    },


by adding

create: () => true,

? I want everyone to be able to submit posts but mark them as draft, I have also enabled 


versions: {
        drafts: true,
    },
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago
    @944284724824801302

    I think that would suite your use case, you may need to set the status with a beforeChange (operation === 'create') hook, checking to see if there is a user or not and then setting the status accordingly

  • default discord avatar
    generator1013 years ago
    @281120856527077378

    thanks, without using beforeChange, the status is already draft





    should I use beforeChange as a security measure?



    to make sure no post gets published?

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    If you pass a query param of

    draft=false

    I believe it will skip creating the draft



    @944284724824801302

    did you give this a shot?

  • default discord avatar
    generator1013 years ago
    @281120856527077378

    not yet, but I will let you know if I stumble across an issue, thanks

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