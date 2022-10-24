Confusion on creating a new collection?

Hello,
I'm making the switch from WordPress to Payload and need some help on collections. I created a new collection and it's in the default collections with users and media. But I want to create a new collection group that's separate.
What I'm trying to make is something like this:
Collections
- Users
- Media
Main
- Articles
You're lookin for the
admin.group
property in your collection config which will group that collection according to what yoy described:https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/collections#admin-options
oh that was easy! Last question, can they be sorted in a custom oder?
They're sorted in the order describe by your import order in payload.config
Awesome! Thanks again!
Star
Discord
online
Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.