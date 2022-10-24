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Community Help

Confusion on creating a new collection?

default discord avatar
openbayoulast year
4

Hello,


I'm making the switch from WordPress to Payload and need some help on collections. I created a new collection and it's in the default collections with users and media. But I want to create a new collection group that's separate.



What I'm trying to make is something like this:



Collections


- Users


- Media



Main


- Articles

  • default discord avatar
    zed0547last year

    You're lookin for the

    admin.group

    property in your collection config which will group that collection according to what yoy described:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/collections#admin-options
  • default discord avatar
    openbayoulast year

    oh that was easy! Last question, can they be sorted in a custom oder?

  • default discord avatar
    zed0547last year

    They're sorted in the order describe by your import order in payload.config

  • default discord avatar
    openbayoulast year

    Awesome! Thanks again!

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