I'm curious if this sounds crazy or not, but I'm looking to take the GQL queries Payload CMS makes possible and automatically make them available on the Next.JS side of my application.

Is there a tool or common methodology for this? I noticed types and schema are exportable by default. Not sure if these are related to a potential solution.

I discussed this with my team and it seems like the tradeoff is to either use REST to not have to define GQL requests and have less control over the request size or use GQL but have to maintain the Query strings.

We opted for the latter and just to improve our interface for making requests. If there's any feedback as to why this would be a terrible idea, let me know lol.