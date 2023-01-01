Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Could not resolve "payload-config"

default discord avatar
sburgpit
3 weeks ago
1

I am trying to disable the @google-cloud libraries for the client, however, if I try to change the alias, I get an error

Could not resolve "payload-config"

My configuration looks something like this:


const serverOnlyMock = path.resolve(__dirname, 'mock.js')

export default buildConfig({
  serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL,
  admin: {
    user: Users.slug,
    bundler: viteBundler({}),
    vite: (config) => ({
      ...config,
      resolve: {
        ...config.resolve,
        alias: {
          ...config.resolve.alias,
          '@google-cloud/text-to-speech': serverOnlyMock,
          '@google-cloud/translate': serverOnlyMock,
        },
      },
    }),
  },
})


mock.js


export default {}

Payload version 2.0.11



I didn't find any solution... Maybe someone knows how I can use node.js libraries in a custom endpoint ?



My endpoint 

import { Endpoint } from 'payload/config'
import { WORDS_AUDIO_UPLOAD_ENDPOINT } from '../../../config/endpoints'
import { textToSpeech } from '../../../utils/textToSpeech'
import payload from 'payload'

export const uploadAudio: Omit<Endpoint, 'root'> = {
  method: 'post',
  path: WORDS_AUDIO_UPLOAD_ENDPOINT,
  handler: async (req, res) => {
    try {
      const text = req.body.text
      const filename = req.body.filename
      if (!text) res.status(400).send('text is required')

      const { buffer, mimetype } = await textToSpeech(text)

      const audio = await payload.create({
        collection: 'wordAudio',
        file: {
          data: buffer,
          mimetype,
          name: `${filename ?? 'word'}.mp3`,
          size: buffer.length,
        },
        data: {},
      })
      res.status(201).send({ id: audio.id })
    } catch (error) {
      payload.logger.error(error)
      res.status(400).send(error)
    }
  },
}


My textToSpeech function:


import { TextToSpeechClient } from '@google-cloud/text-to-speech'

export const textToSpeech = async (text: string, gender: 'NEUTRAL' | 'MALE' | 'FEMALE' = 'NEUTRAL') => {
  if (window) return null
  try {
    const client = new TextToSpeechClient()
    const [response] = await client.synthesizeSpeech({
      audioConfig: { audioEncoding: 'MP3' },
      input: { text },
      voice: { languageCode: 'en-US', ssmlGender: gender },
    })
    const audio = response.audioContent
    const buffer = Buffer.from(audio)
    return { buffer, mimetype: 'audio/mpeg' }
  } catch (e) {
    console.error(e)
  }
}
  • default discord avatar
    dsod
    last week

    Solved it by passing in the overrides in the first argument of

    viteBundler()

    . i.e.


    export default buildConfig({
  admin: {
    bundler: viteBundler({
      resolve: {
        alias: {
          'module-to-mock': mockModule,
        }
      }
    }),
  },
})
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.