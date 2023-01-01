I am trying to disable the @google-cloud libraries for the client, however, if I try to change the alias, I get an error

Could not resolve "payload-config"

My configuration looks something like this:

const serverOnlyMock = path.resolve(__dirname, 'mock.js') export default buildConfig({ serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL, admin: { user: Users.slug, bundler: viteBundler({}), vite: (config) => ({ ...config, resolve: { ...config.resolve, alias: { ...config.resolve.alias, '@google-cloud/text-to-speech': serverOnlyMock, '@google-cloud/translate': serverOnlyMock, }, }, }), }, })

mock.js

export default {}

Payload version 2.0.11

I didn't find any solution... Maybe someone knows how I can use node.js libraries in a custom endpoint ?

My endpoint

import { Endpoint } from 'payload/config' import { WORDS_AUDIO_UPLOAD_ENDPOINT } from '../../../config/endpoints' import { textToSpeech } from '../../../utils/textToSpeech' import payload from 'payload' export const uploadAudio: Omit<Endpoint, 'root'> = { method: 'post', path: WORDS_AUDIO_UPLOAD_ENDPOINT, handler: async (req, res) => { try { const text = req.body.text const filename = req.body.filename if (!text) res.status(400).send('text is required') const { buffer, mimetype } = await textToSpeech(text) const audio = await payload.create({ collection: 'wordAudio', file: { data: buffer, mimetype, name: `${filename ?? 'word'}.mp3`, size: buffer.length, }, data: {}, }) res.status(201).send({ id: audio.id }) } catch (error) { payload.logger.error(error) res.status(400).send(error) } }, }

My textToSpeech function: