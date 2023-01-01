Create multiple entities in a single atomic HTTP request

I am applying DDD concepts and for our needs we have an aggregate root that has multiple entities related. Let's say a Page has multiple Posts. We would want to create Page with Posts in a single request. If I represent this with relationships it seems I have to make multiple separate API calls in order to create a Page with one or more Posts, is this right?
@Hernan You can set
depth=some-number
as a query param if using rest and as a property if using the local
payload
api. That will fill out the nested relationships with their data.
but that's for querying , I meant for creation (i.e. create a Post with multiple Pages in a single API call and atomic transaction)
Oh I misread that. Yes, currently the associated Posts would need to be created before being associated with the parent Page. Alternatively, you could open up a custom endpoint that takes all of that data and then handle the creating all of it in one request, using the local payload api - still needing to individually use
payload.create
in your custom endpoint.
alright! thanks for the info 🙏
this is actually a really good future feature that we could build though
