Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Create multiple entities in a single atomic HTTP request

default discord avatar
Hernan
last year
5

I am applying DDD concepts and for our needs we have an aggregate root that has multiple entities related. Let's say a Page has multiple Posts. We would want to create Page with Posts in a single request. If I represent this with relationships it seems I have to make multiple separate API calls in order to create a Page with one or more Posts, is this right?

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    last year

    @Hernan You can set

    depth=some-number

    as a query param if using rest and as a property if using the local

    payload

    api. That will fill out the nested relationships with their data.

  • default discord avatar
    Hernan
    last year

    but that's for querying , I meant for creation (i.e. create a Post with multiple Pages in a single API call and atomic transaction)

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    last year

    Oh I misread that. Yes, currently the associated Posts would need to be created before being associated with the parent Page. Alternatively, you could open up a custom endpoint that takes all of that data and then handle the creating all of it in one request, using the local payload api - still needing to individually use

    payload.create

    in your custom endpoint.

  • default discord avatar
    Hernan
    last year

    alright! thanks for the info 🙏

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last year

    this is actually a really good future feature that we could build though

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.