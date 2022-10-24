Why would the
createdAt
property change after each published version, that does not make any sense to me. The
createdAt
property should always reflect the first published version of a document, this makes sorting via
createdAt
absolutely pointless.
createdAt
property changing after a new version is pubslished
Just saw there is an open issue about this and that the team is aware.https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/7915
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