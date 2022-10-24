Hello, is there a way to put a custom button in the bulk actions section to download a pdf for example
I tryied to do
admin: {
useAsTitle: 'name',
components: {
beforeListTable: [
{
path: '/components/catalog/ExportXlsButton',
},
],
},
},
but I don't have a way to get the selected rows.😔
Custom bulk button - Selected table rows
Here is the single or bulk delete operation using custom button, just have a look may be this will help you
Thanks! The allAboutPayload guy always coming in clutch xd
I think this could be a good thing to put in the docs
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