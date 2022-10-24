Hello, is there a way to put a custom button in the bulk actions section to download a pdf for example

I tryied to do

admin: {

useAsTitle: 'name',

components: {

beforeListTable: [

{

path: '/components/catalog/ExportXlsButton',

},

],

},

},

but I don't have a way to get the selected rows.😔

Custom bulk button - Selected table rows