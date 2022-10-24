Custom field component to open related collection editor

Hello, Is there any way to add a button in custom field component to open the editor for related collection record?
are the items on the left represent the related docs on the right?
yes that's right
Since you have the data available already, you should be able to simply trigger the drawer using the
DrawerToggler
from
import { DrawerToggler } from 'payload/components/elements';
.
Try something like this:
<DrawerToggler
className="btn btn--style-transparent btn--size-small"
slug={drawerSlug}
>
Edit
</DrawerToggler>
Rebuild the link of the edit view and use it as the
drawerSlug
using probably the
id
.
Btw, this is for Payload V2 not sure about Payload V3.
You could also check this video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8nNqlREu5o
Thanks a lot! This 100% solved my issue.
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