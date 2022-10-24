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Community Help

Custom field component to open related collection editor

default discord avatar
big_tiger4124last year
4

Hello, Is there any way to add a button in custom field component to open the editor for related collection record?

  • default discord avatar
    simka0997last year
    @1093753374450647171

    are the items on the left represent the related docs on the right?

  • default discord avatar
    big_tiger4124last year

    yes that's right



    @823927930874363905
  • default discord avatar
    simka0997last year

    Since you have the data available already, you should be able to simply trigger the drawer using the

    DrawerToggler

    from

    import { DrawerToggler } from 'payload/components/elements';

    .



    Try something like this:



    <DrawerToggler
  className="btn btn--style-transparent btn--size-small"
  slug={drawerSlug}
>
  Edit
</DrawerToggler>


    Rebuild the link of the edit view and use it as the

    drawerSlug

    using probably the

    id

    .



    Btw, this is for Payload V2 not sure about Payload V3.



    You could also check this video:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8nNqlREu5o
  • default discord avatar
    big_tiger4124last year
    @823927930874363905

    :thumbsupspecial:

    Thanks a lot! This 100% solved my issue.

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