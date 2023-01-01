Custom UI on admin

Hello there! I am wondering if anyone here has done a complete custom UI on the admin panel for managing collections and how that turned out.
Hey @Cerize you can customize just about everything, including swapping in your own entire custom routes
I don't know that anyone has had any public examples posted just yet, but I like the question
Well I am also going through it and so far couldn't achieve what I really want to.
I would love to have an example as well. It would be really good if we can have an example of simple form submission and it saves the data in mongoDB with customUI.
OK
I will put that on the list of content to produce
That would be great. A simple steps would be enough for most of us I guess. Just to give you an idea that what approach I am using right now. Entire customised form page for admin panel and which can store data in the database and we are still intact with payload completely.
Tried using useForm, useField but i must be missing something that it doesn't work properly. Moreover, the project we are working on is quite a big one and it will have GrapesJS page builder in it with most of tailwind and bootstrap components in it. I guess it would be a good addition.
Hi, I'm also trying to replace several admin components but for some cases it's all or nothing. For example for editing: the save button, the title, the right column. These can only be replaced by replacing the whole Edit component. I'm aware that all components are importable so I can sift through the source code and copy the edit page file by file, replacing components where needed. @jmikrut Just wondering if that's how you would approach this too?
@thgh we actually want to build in some features that make it possible to more granularly replaceonly
the Publish button, Save Draft button, etc. @zubricks can you open a Discussion and add the info necessary to a
planned
feature?
that's awesome @jmikrut, looking forward to see your example, it will be super helpful!
hy there
any news on this question?
I'm looking for a way to customize the preview button, without having to replace the edit component alltogether...
For anyone interested - we did log this on our Roadmaphttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1324
and you can keep an eye on it there!
Wow, this sounds awesome, as I would like to use the Approve button to approve newly registered users.
