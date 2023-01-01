DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Custom UI on admin

default discord avatar
Cerize
9 months ago
12

Hello there! I am wondering if anyone here has done a complete custom UI on the admin panel for managing collections and how that turned out.

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    9 months ago

    Hey @Cerize you can customize just about everything, including swapping in your own entire custom routes



    I don't know that anyone has had any public examples posted just yet, but I like the question

  • default discord avatar
    H.A
    9 months ago

    Well I am also going through it and so far couldn't achieve what I really want to.


    I would love to have an example as well. It would be really good if we can have an example of simple form submission and it saves the data in mongoDB with customUI.

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    9 months ago

    OK



    I will put that on the list of content to produce

  • default discord avatar
    H.A
    9 months ago

    That would be great. A simple steps would be enough for most of us I guess. Just to give you an idea that what approach I am using right now. Entire customised form page for admin panel and which can store data in the database and we are still intact with payload completely.


    Tried using useForm, useField but i must be missing something that it doesn't work properly. Moreover, the project we are working on is quite a big one and it will have GrapesJS page builder in it with most of tailwind and bootstrap components in it. I guess it would be a good addition.

  • default discord avatar
    thgh
    9 months ago

    Hi, I'm also trying to replace several admin components but for some cases it's all or nothing. For example for editing: the save button, the title, the right column. These can only be replaced by replacing the whole Edit component. I'm aware that all components are importable so I can sift through the source code and copy the edit page file by file, replacing components where needed. @jmikrut Just wondering if that's how you would approach this too?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    9 months ago

    @thgh we actually want to build in some features that make it possible to more granularly replace

    only

    the Publish button, Save Draft button, etc. @zubricks can you open a Discussion and add the info necessary to a

    planned

    feature?

  • default discord avatar
    Cerize
    9 months ago

    that's awesome @jmikrut, looking forward to see your example, it will be super helpful!

  • default discord avatar
    DU DA
    5 months ago

    hy there


    any news on this question?


    I'm looking for a way to customize the preview button, without having to replace the edit component alltogether...

  • discord user avatar
    zubricks
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    For anyone interested - we did log this on our Roadmap

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1324

    and you can keep an eye on it there!

  • default discord avatar
    Arskeliss
    5 months ago

    Wow, this sounds awesome, as I would like to use the Approve button to approve newly registered users.

