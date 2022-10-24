Customizing Lexical Nodes with the new RichText Component

When using the RichText component imported from

@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/react

, how do you customize the standard nodes that have children? Before, in the

serialize.tsx

file, you had functions that provided

serializedChilden

<p className='col-start-2 mb-4' key={index}> {serializedChildren} </p>

But how would you add the children in this instance?

What I currently have: