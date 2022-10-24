defaultColumns not able to access tabs > row > field value

This is a similar issue tohttps://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1082661558250905703
, that was fixed, but with an extra layer of also being inside of a tab.
Let me know if thisshould
be possible and I'm just doing it wrong. Otherwise, I can open an issue.
In this example,
text
and
link
aren't recognized as a
defaultColumn
option.
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload'
export const Buttons: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'buttons',
admin: {
defaultColumns: ['text', 'link', 'updatedAt'],
},
fields: [
{
type: 'tabs',
tabs: [
{
name: 'content',
label: 'Content',
fields: [
{
type: 'row',
fields: [
{
name: 'text',
label: 'Text',
type: 'text',
required: true,
},
{
name: 'mobileText',
label: 'Mobile text',
type: 'text',
},
],
},
{
name: 'link',
label: 'Link',
type: 'text',
},
{
name: 'file',
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'media',
},
],
},
],
},
],
}
export default Buttons
I think this is happening because your interpretation of what the tabs field is doing is slightly wrong here. You have anamed
tab, which would make your link appear as
content.link
instead ofjust
link
which is why you're running into issues. If you don't want your tabs to have an impact on your data model, then you can remove the
name
from the tab and just leave it with a
label
Thank you@654031862146007055
! That fixed my problem, as well as my interpretation.
It's my pleasure!
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Discord
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