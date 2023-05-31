Im having a weird problem with deploying on azure app service. It seems like payload is getting built and started on the container, but is then shut down for not responding in time. im getting the following message from the log stream:

2023-05-31T10:32:47.550693863Z [10:32:47] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully!

2023-05-31T10:32:47.558761037Z [10:32:47] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...

2023-05-31T10:32:49.857083661Z [10:32:49] INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL:

2023-05-31T10:36:01.994Z ERROR - Container payload-webapp_0_bda95370 for site payload-webapp did not start within expected time limit. Elapsed time = 230.0303385 sec

2023-05-31T10:36:02.011Z ERROR - Container payload-webapp_0_bda95370 didn't respond to HTTP pings on port: 8080, failing site start. See container logs for debugging.

2023-05-31T10:36:02.020Z INFO - Stopping site payload-webapp because it failed during startup.

and just as i posted this after hours of trying to get it started i found the problem, for other users, make sure to set PORT to 3000 as well as WEBSITES_PORT to 3000 in your azure environment variables.

now i have another problem, in the frontend for the /admin url i get the following console error:

main.a911eb02177d1df41528.js:72 Uncaught TypeError: n(...).config is not a function

at 25586 (main.a911eb02177d1df41528.js:72:178136)

solved it as well, was an incorrect .env reference, sorry! 😛