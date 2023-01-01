Deploys stuck on my Cloud project

Hey, I'm getting "There was an error deploying your app. Push another commit to your repository to re-trigger a deployment" but there's no apparent redeploy on git push changes and no logs that I can find. Everything builds and serves fine locally. My project ID is 65632511483c37221dcef292. Thankful for any help!

Logs aren't available before a first successful deploy so I'm in the dark here 🙂