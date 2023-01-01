Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Deploys stuck on my Cloud project

default discord avatar
ingrid741
3 days ago
5

Hey, I'm getting "There was an error deploying your app. Push another commit to your repository to re-trigger a deployment" but there's no apparent redeploy on git push changes and no logs that I can find. Everything builds and serves fine locally. My project ID is 65632511483c37221dcef292. Thankful for any help!



Logs aren't available before a first successful deploy so I'm in the dark here 🙂

  • default discord avatar
    leesk03
    3 days ago

    @ingrid741 Try checking this


    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/4109
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 days ago

    I will take a look at your project this morning 👍

  • default discord avatar
    ingrid741
    3 days ago

    Thanks I'll try and upgrade to Yarn 2 and see if those workarounds do the trick



    Thanks much appreciated!

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 days ago

    Hmm, looks like this may have something to do w/ your root directory of

    /packages/payload

    (since you're trying a monorepo)



    Maybe try removing that leading slash

  • default discord avatar
    ingrid741
    2 days ago

    Tried that now, not seeing any changes. Also upgraded yarn to 2 and checked that in and GUI keeps asking me to push changes to my repo to trigger re-deployment. Can you see any logs or indication in my project on your end?



    Hey, I got it to work. Upgraded to yarn berry and initiated a new project on Cloud.



    Please note that the cloud project doesn't seem to be able to generate build logs at all if it wasn't able on first attempt.

