Deploys stuck on my Cloud project

Hey, I'm getting "There was an error deploying your app. Push another commit to your repository to re-trigger a deployment" but there's no apparent redeploy on git push changes and no logs that I can find. Everything builds and serves fine locally. My project ID is 65632511483c37221dcef292. Thankful for any help!
Logs aren't available before a first successful deploy so I'm in the dark here 🙂
@ingrid741 Try checking this
I will take a look at your project this morning 👍
Thanks I'll try and upgrade to Yarn 2 and see if those workarounds do the trick
Thanks much appreciated!
Hmm, looks like this may have something to do w/ your root directory of
/packages/payload
(since you're trying a monorepo)
Maybe try removing that leading slash
Tried that now, not seeing any changes. Also upgraded yarn to 2 and checked that in and GUI keeps asking me to push changes to my repo to trigger re-deployment. Can you see any logs or indication in my project on your end?
Hey, I got it to work. Upgraded to yarn berry and initiated a new project on Cloud.
Please note that the cloud project doesn't seem to be able to generate build logs at all if it wasn't able on first attempt.
