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Community Help

Difference between excluding plugin from plugins array and enabled property?

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jeffreyarts2 years ago
2

On the plugin "how-to" page I read that it is bes practice to add an enabled property to my plugin. I was curious on why? Wouldn't it be better to not include the plugin at all? Is this because of some future desire to enable/disable plugins from the admin UI? Or am I missing something?

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    denolfe
    2 years ago

    For V2, the plugins needed to have webpack aliases for their server-side code. What many devs tried to do was conditionally including a plugin, but this would cause them to receive webpack errors because the code was being included and not aliased.



    The enabled property convention was introduced so that even if the plugin was not being used, it's webpack aliases would still run, preventing errors.

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    jeffreyarts2 years ago

    Thanks, I'll immediatly move my checks up, so that the method will be escaped before the webpack code will run

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