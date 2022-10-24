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Community Help

Disable post request for other domains except frontend domain

default discord avatar
generator1013 years ago
7

I have enabled guest posts for one of my collections

/api/posts

but I am worried about people sending mass post requests to this route. In my config file, I added

cors: [process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_NEXT_URL].filter(Boolean),

but I can still make post requests using services like Postman directly to

/api/posts

.



Is it possible to only allow post requests from my front end url?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr3 years ago

    I think you're right in setting up CORS, but the requests don't originate from a page with an URL so CORS does not apply with Postman IIRC.

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    3 years ago

    Can you read

    req.origin

    from access control hooks and whitelist only certain domains?

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    This page might be useful to you as well:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/production/preventing-abuse
  • default discord avatar
    generator1013 years ago
    @808734492645785600

    by access control hooks you mean these hooks?

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/collections

    @281120856527077378

    thank you, yeah, I read that last night, I am planning to also implement recaptcha but that would be next step



    @808734492645785600

    oh I see what you mean, so something like this on create



    create: ({ req }) => {
  console.log(req.hostname)
  // if it is my domain set it to true
  return true
},


    looks like we dont have

    req.origin

    https://expressjs.com/en/api.html#req

    , there is a

    req.hostname

    but this always returns the backend part

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    what about

    https://expressjs.com/en/api.html#req.originalUrl
  • default discord avatar
    generator1013 years ago

    yeah that returns the api route but doesnt include the frontend domain



    Okay, here is what I did in case someone else need to implement something similar.


    I created a new API route in next.js

    /api/submission

    to send my post submissions and where I send the post request to Payload and included a secret key in the header



    method: ‘POST’,
headers: {
    ‘Content-Type’: ‘application/json’,
    secret: `${process.env.PAYLOAD_SUBMISSION_SECRET}`,
},
...


    In the server side, I get that secret key and compare it before creating a post:



    create: ({ req }) => {
 if (req.user) return true
 if (
   req.headers.secret === process.env.PAYLOAD_SUBMISSION_SECRET
 ) return true
},


    This way if anyone sends a post requests, they are blocked unless it is coming from front end or if they add that secret code but because using next.js api route, abusers would not see the header has a secret key!



    and once again, I just love Payload !



    https://tenor.com/view/love-you-so-much-gif-25114698
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    Great idea!

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