Display upload file size in kb in collection list view

default discord avatar
chaitealattayy
2 months ago
2

I am trying to display the file size for my media collection in kb. I tried adding a function to transform the bytes that

filesize

returns to kb, but

defaultColumns

only allows for strings and I am not sure where to access the raw filesize data itself to transform.



  defaultColumns: ['filename', 'alt', 'width', 'height', 'filesize' ]


Is there any way to display this in the collection list view? I see the file size displayed as kb in the individual media view, but can't find where to access that for

defaultColumns

.

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Since you pointed out that it is in other places, this should be considered a bug. The file sizes should be displayed consistently in kb.



    I would make an issue, it will be a very quick change to make.

  • default discord avatar
    chaitealattayy
    2 months ago

    @dribbens I opened one, thank you!


    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2727
