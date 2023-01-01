Has anyone encountered an error when trying to build the docker image that looks like this:
`
#11 1.568 /home/node/app/node_modules/sharp/lib/sharp.js:34
#11 1.568 throw new Error(help.join('\n'));
`
This is using npx create-payload-app
Downgrading graphql with
`
"overrides": {
"graphql@>15.7.0 <16.7.0": "^15.8.0"
},
solves this problem. Something's wrong with the currently used graphql package.
Docker sharp graphql issue
