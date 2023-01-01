Docker sharp graphql issue

Has anyone encountered an error when trying to build the docker image that looks like this:

` #11 1.568 /home/node/app/node_modules/sharp/lib/sharp.js:34 #11 1.568 throw new Error(help.join('

'));

`

This is using npx create-payload-app

Downgrading graphql with

` "overrides": { "graphql@>15.7.0 <16.7.0": "^15.8.0" },

solves this problem. Something's wrong with the currently used graphql package.