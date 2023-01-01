DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Docker sharp graphql issue

default discord avatar
iamlinkus
4 months ago
3

Has anyone encountered an error when trying to build the docker image that looks like this:



`
#11 1.568 /home/node/app/node_modules/sharp/lib/sharp.js:34
#11 1.568   throw new Error(help.join('\n'));

`



This is using npx create-payload-app



Downgrading graphql with



`
"overrides": {
    "graphql@>15.7.0 <16.7.0": "^15.8.0"
  },


solves this problem. Something's wrong with the currently used graphql package.

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    Docker sharp graphql issue

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.