Dockerfile from documentation causing errors

Hey everyone,
I'm using the Dockerfile from the documentation (https://payloadcms.com/docs/production/deployment#docker
) and it's causing errors on Northflank, see attached. Docker isn't really my strong point so any advice would be great!
I think I understand it, it's because it's doing
CMD ["node", "dist/server.js"]
and not
CMD ["yarn", "run", "serve"]
which sets the
PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH
in the script.
I'm curious to why it is setup this way? Is it for more control over dev vs production? In my use-case I'm deploying my codebase so the config stays in the same location so it may just be a case of not relevant to me.
Actually that doesn't completely work either, I'm going to go back to using the Dockerfile provided by Northflank for now, but this may need looking at in the documentation.
Hey @toms0, I tested and wrote the Dockerfile from the template. I can give it another once over.
It was done w/o yarn because we wanted to support both npm and yarn.
Really, the Dockerfile that ships w/ the template is highly coupled with the code in the template itself
The main problem I had with NorthFlank's Dockerfile was that it was copyingeverything
from the src dir, which technically isn't secure.
# Copy the built application.
COPY --from=build /home/node /home/node
This line copies everything from the workdir, which would also bloat the image size
Seems to run fine for me on a fresh create-payload-app project
Ahhh, I see the problem.
Looks like the docs are missing setting of PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH, but it is set in the create-payload-template. Thanks for the heads up @toms0 👍
Maybe this needs to be more prominent in the docs
This is an example of a multi-stage docker build of Payload for production. Ensure you are setting your environment variables on deployment, like PAYLOAD_SECRET, PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH, and MONGODB_URI if needed.
This makes sense to me, I think yarn should be opt-in now opt-out since npm comes with every node install and yarn doesn't with additional configuration. I did in fact use the
PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH
in my second deploy but it gave a different error.
Which is this one, I'm not entirely sure what it's trying to tell me however.
It seems even with the PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH copied over, it's failing to find it because in the Dockerfile, it never copies the src folder. I'll do a local build would it be a case of doing
PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.ts
?
If you're point to dist/ you'll need to do payload.config.js
or add a step to copy over the ts file and point at that
Hmm, I'm unsure if I'm understanding correctly.
You'll notice this mirrors what is in package.json for
serve
cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js NODE_ENV=production node dist/server.js
Yeah, that is what I did, strange.
Got it working, thanks Elliot, I thought I had copied over the dist/payload.config.js but it turns out I copied the src/payload.config.js from the
generate:types
by accident.
Great, glad we were able to figure it out 👍
@denolfe is it safe to add the PAYLOAD_SECRET, PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH etc. to the dockerfile in the same way as:
ENV NODE_ENV=production
?
PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH is safe
However, PAYLOAD_SECRET should be set at runtime in your deployment environment
You typically would not bake sensitive values into a docker image
Most deployment platforms let you set these externally to the image
For running locally if you use dotenv, you can do something like this
docker run --env-file .env -p 3000:3000 imagename
Makes sense, thank you!
@toms0 can you share your docker file and docker yml file? is it it same as the one in the doc? I cant get docker working too
