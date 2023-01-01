Dockerfile from documentation causing errors

Hey everyone,

I'm using the Dockerfile from the documentation (

) and it's causing errors on Northflank, see attached. Docker isn't really my strong point so any advice would be great!

I think I understand it, it's because it's doing

CMD ["node", "dist/server.js"]

and not

CMD ["yarn", "run", "serve"]

which sets the

PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH

in the script.

I'm curious to why it is setup this way? Is it for more control over dev vs production? In my use-case I'm deploying my codebase so the config stays in the same location so it may just be a case of not relevant to me.

Actually that doesn't completely work either, I'm going to go back to using the Dockerfile provided by Northflank for now, but this may need looking at in the documentation.