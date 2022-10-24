Droplet Size recommendations

Hi, I finally deploy my Payload admin to a DigitalOcean Droplet but for some reason, if the droplet size is the minimum (Basic / 512 MB / 1 vCPU / .5TB transfer) I get "502 Bad Gateway" message, but if I change to the next size (Basic / 1GB MB / 1 vCPU / 1TB transfer) it seems to work.
What are your recommendations for the droplet size?
Are you able to build Payload or does it crash when building? I've experience this on lower-tiered droplets.
I'm able to build payload, if I change de size to de 512MB ram fails, but if I change it to 1GB ram works fine. I was hoping to maintain the $4 server, but i think I might just change it to the $6 😅
yeahhh - we run most all of our projects on the 1vCPU - 2GB Memory droplets. 1GB should certainly get you by, but it sounds like 512 might not cut it unfortunately. Let us know if you run into anything else here. Thanks!
you could also try using swap space
basically fake ram
ahh good call!
apparently, for running Payload, 1GB of ram it's enough, but to build the project (this doesn't have to happen a lot) its when it crashes. I already resize the project, but I'm going to try the swap space thing. Thanks!
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