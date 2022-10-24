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Community Help

Droplet Size recommendations

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akacronos3 years ago
6

Hi, I finally deploy my Payload admin to a DigitalOcean Droplet but for some reason, if the droplet size is the minimum (Basic / 512 MB / 1 vCPU / .5TB transfer) I get "502 Bad Gateway" message, but if I change to the next size (Basic / 1GB MB / 1 vCPU / 1TB transfer) it seems to work.



What are your recommendations for the droplet size?

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    3 years ago

    Are you able to build Payload or does it crash when building? I've experience this on lower-tiered droplets.

  • default discord avatar
    akacronos3 years ago

    I'm able to build payload, if I change de size to de 512MB ram fails, but if I change it to 1GB ram works fine. I was hoping to maintain the $4 server, but i think I might just change it to the $6 😅

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    3 years ago
    @706208036439588934

    yeahhh - we run most all of our projects on the 1vCPU - 2GB Memory droplets. 1GB should certainly get you by, but it sounds like 512 might not cut it unfortunately. Let us know if you run into anything else here. Thanks!

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago
    @706208036439588934

    you could also try using swap space



    https://www.digitalocean.com/community/tutorials/how-to-add-swap-space-on-ubuntu-22-04

    basically fake ram

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    3 years ago

    ahh good call!

  • default discord avatar
    akacronos3 years ago

    apparently, for running Payload, 1GB of ram it's enough, but to build the project (this doesn't have to happen a lot) its when it crashes. I already resize the project, but I'm going to try the swap space thing. Thanks!

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