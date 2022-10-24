Droplet Size recommendations

Hi, I finally deploy my Payload admin to a DigitalOcean Droplet but for some reason, if the droplet size is the minimum (Basic / 512 MB / 1 vCPU / .5TB transfer) I get "502 Bad Gateway" message, but if I change to the next size (Basic / 1GB MB / 1 vCPU / 1TB transfer) it seems to work.

What are your recommendations for the droplet size?