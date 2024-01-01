Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Editing images in cloud tries to use local path

default discord avatar
copo
2 months ago
7

Hello! We are using Payload as an admin panel/dashboard where a user needs to be able to upload an image and several versions of that image is created. The images are hosted in Azure Blob Storage (currently a local version for development).



We are currently using

imageSizes

to define the various versions, but editing the image such as changing focal point or cropping does not work since Payload tries to edit a local file instead of the image in the cloud. When the various image versions are created it also seems to ignore any position set in

imageSizes

(setting to

center

or

centre

did not seem to have any effect).



Any ideas or pointers as to how we can have the same editing functionality while using cloud storage for the images?



We are using a local setup for Azure Blob Storage for development, and set up the plugin like so: 


// payload.config.ts
...
plugins: [
  cloudStorage({
    collections: {
      media: {
        adapter: azureBlobStorageAdapter({
          connectionString: process.env.AZURE_STORAGE_CONNECTION_STRING,
          containerName: process.env.AZURE_STORAGE_CONTAINER_NAME,
          baseURL: process.env.AZURE_STORAGE_BASE_URL,
          allowContainerCreate:
            process.env.AZURE_STORAGE_ALLOW_CONTAINER_CREATE === "true",
        }),
      },
    },
  }),
],


And the media collection:


// Media.ts
const Media: CollectionConfig = {
slug: "media",
upload: {
  staticURL: "/media",
  staticDir: "media",
  imageSizes: [
    {
      name: "thumbnail",
      width: 400,
      height: 300,
      position: "centre",
    },
    {
      name: "card",
      width: 768,
      height: 1024,
      position: "centre",
    },
    {
      name: "hero",
      width: 1440,
      height: 383,
      position: "centre",
    },
  ],
},
fields: [],
access: {
  read: () => true, // Allow anyone to read this collection
},
};


Attached image is the error

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Have you tried disableLocalStorage on your media collection? Does that make a difference?

  • default discord avatar
    copo
    2 months ago

    Yes, I get the same error unfortunately

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Okay, let me look into this today to see if I can recreate.

  • default discord avatar
    herb3763
    last week

    Any updates on this one?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    6 days ago

    I'd ensure you are on the latest version of Payload and the plugin first. If you still have issues, let's get this into github as a new issue, so it can be tracked.

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/new/choose
  • default discord avatar
    herb3763
    6 days ago

    Updated everything and works fine. Not sure what caused the issue. Apologies for wasting time

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    No problem, glad you got it working 👍

