Editing images in cloud tries to use local path

Hello! We are using Payload as an admin panel/dashboard where a user needs to be able to upload an image and several versions of that image is created. The images are hosted in Azure Blob Storage (currently a local version for development).

We are currently using

imageSizes

to define the various versions, but editing the image such as changing focal point or cropping does not work since Payload tries to edit a local file instead of the image in the cloud. When the various image versions are created it also seems to ignore any position set in

imageSizes

(setting to

center

or

centre

did not seem to have any effect).

Any ideas or pointers as to how we can have the same editing functionality while using cloud storage for the images?

We are using a local setup for Azure Blob Storage for development, and set up the plugin like so:

... plugins : [ cloudStorage ({ collections : { media : { adapter : azureBlobStorageAdapter ({ connectionString : process. env . AZURE_STORAGE_CONNECTION_STRING , containerName : process. env . AZURE_STORAGE_CONTAINER_NAME , baseURL : process. env . AZURE_STORAGE_BASE_URL , allowContainerCreate : process. env . AZURE_STORAGE_ALLOW_CONTAINER_CREATE === "true" , }), }, }, }), ],

And the media collection:

const Media : CollectionConfig = { slug : "media" , upload : { staticURL : "/media" , staticDir : "media" , imageSizes : [ { name : "thumbnail" , width : 400 , height : 300 , position : "centre" , }, { name : "card" , width : 768 , height : 1024 , position : "centre" , }, { name : "hero" , width : 1440 , height : 383 , position : "centre" , }, ], }, fields : [], access : { read : () => true , }, };

Attached image is the error