Editing images in cloud tries to use local path

Hello! We are using Payload as an admin panel/dashboard where a user needs to be able to upload an image and several versions of that image is created. The images are hosted in Azure Blob Storage (currently a local version for development).
We are currently using
imageSizes
to define the various versions, but editing the image such as changing focal point or cropping does not work since Payload tries to edit a local file instead of the image in the cloud. When the various image versions are created it also seems to ignore any position set in
imageSizes
(setting to
center
or
centre
did not seem to have any effect).
Any ideas or pointers as to how we can have the same editing functionality while using cloud storage for the images?
We are using a local setup for Azure Blob Storage for development, and set up the plugin like so:
// payload.config.ts
...
plugins: [
cloudStorage({
collections: {
media: {
adapter: azureBlobStorageAdapter({
connectionString: process.env.AZURE_STORAGE_CONNECTION_STRING,
containerName: process.env.AZURE_STORAGE_CONTAINER_NAME,
baseURL: process.env.AZURE_STORAGE_BASE_URL,
allowContainerCreate:
process.env.AZURE_STORAGE_ALLOW_CONTAINER_CREATE === "true",
}),
},
},
}),
],
And the media collection:
// Media.ts
const Media: CollectionConfig = {
slug: "media",
upload: {
staticURL: "/media",
staticDir: "media",
imageSizes: [
{
name: "thumbnail",
width: 400,
height: 300,
position: "centre",
},
{
name: "card",
width: 768,
height: 1024,
position: "centre",
},
{
name: "hero",
width: 1440,
height: 383,
position: "centre",
},
],
},
fields: [],
access: {
read: () => true, // Allow anyone to read this collection
},
};
Attached image is the error
Have you tried disableLocalStorage on your media collection? Does that make a difference?
Yes, I get the same error unfortunately
Okay, let me look into this today to see if I can recreate.
Any updates on this one?
I'd ensure you are on the latest version of Payload and the plugin first. If you still have issues, let's get this into github as a new issue, so it can be tracked.https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/new/choose
Updated everything and works fine. Not sure what caused the issue. Apologies for wasting time
No problem, glad you got it working 👍
