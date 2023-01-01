DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Email verification link not working

default discord avatar
godoyms
2 months ago
I am trying to start using PayloadCMS from Peru, but it seems the server is down. Specifically, the link of email verification does not work at all, thus, I can not get PayloadCMS to work. Please fix it. Thank you in advance.

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    @jacobsfletch



    @godoyms this may be something to do with your mail client (it looks like your mail client has adjusted the verify URL)



    but Jake and I will verify that our email verification is indeed working accordingly and get back to you

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    @godoyms I went ahead and verified your account for you while we look into this, you should be able to login as normal

  • default discord avatar
    godoyms
    2 months ago

    @jacobsfletch @jmikrut Thank you . Appreciated it

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Everything seems to be working as expected so this likely

    is

    an issue specific to your mail client. We will adjust the email itself to display the link in plain text to help others who stumble upon this same issue 👍

