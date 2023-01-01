Email verification link not working

I am trying to start using PayloadCMS from Peru, but it seems the server is down. Specifically, the link of email verification does not work at all, thus, I can not get PayloadCMS to work. Please fix it. Thank you in advance.
@godoyms this may be something to do with your mail client (it looks like your mail client has adjusted the verify URL)
but Jake and I will verify that our email verification is indeed working accordingly and get back to you
@godoyms I went ahead and verified your account for you while we look into this, you should be able to login as normal
@jacobsfletch @jmikrut Thank you . Appreciated it
Everything seems to be working as expected so this likelyis
an issue specific to your mail client. We will adjust the email itself to display the link in plain text to help others who stumble upon this same issue 👍
