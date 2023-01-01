Error during build

I just update my payload app to v2 and running it in dev works properly but when running yarn build i get the following error

╰─⠠⠵ yarn build yarn run v1.22.19 $ cross-env NODE_ENV=production yarn build:payload && yarn build:server && yarn copyfiles && yarn build:next $ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload build failed to initialize npmlog this hasn't been initialised - super() hasn't been called WARN buildHook-44875 not running build hook for webpack: process.env.NODE_ENV = "production" var is used WARN buildHook-44875 not running build hook for webpack: process.env.NODE_ENV = "production" var is used [17:59:37] INFO (payload): Starting Payload... $ tsc --project tsconfig.server.json $ copyfiles -u 1 "src/**/*.{html,css,scss,ttf,woff,woff2,eot,svg,jpg,png}" dist/ path/node_modules/cliui/build/index.cjs:291 const stringWidth = require('string-width'); ^ Error [ERR_REQUIRE_ESM]: require() of ES Module path/node_modules/string-width/index.js from path/node_modules/cliui/build/index.cjs not supported. Instead change the require of index.js in path/node_modules/cliui/build/index.cjs to a dynamic import() which is available in all CommonJS modules. at Object.<anonymous> (path/node_modules/cliui/build/index.cjs:291:21) at Object.<anonymous> (path/node_modules/yargs/build/index.cjs:2861:12) at Object.<anonymous> (path/node_modules/yargs/index.cjs:5:30) at Object.<anonymous> (path/node_modules/copyfiles/copyfiles:4:12) { code: 'ERR_REQUIRE_ESM' } Node.js v19.7.0