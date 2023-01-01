Error during build

I just update my payload app to v2 and running it in dev works properly but when running yarn build i get the following error
╰─⠠⠵ yarn build
yarn run v1.22.19
$ cross-env NODE_ENV=production yarn build:payload && yarn build:server && yarn copyfiles && yarn build:next
$ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload build
failed to initialize npmlog this hasn't been initialised - super() hasn't been called
WARN buildHook-44875 not running build hook for webpack: process.env.NODE_ENV = "production" var is used
WARN buildHook-44875 not running build hook for webpack: process.env.NODE_ENV = "production" var is used
[17:59:37] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
$ tsc --project tsconfig.server.json
$ copyfiles -u 1 "src/**/*.{html,css,scss,ttf,woff,woff2,eot,svg,jpg,png}" dist/
path/node_modules/cliui/build/index.cjs:291
const stringWidth = require('string-width');
^
Error [ERR_REQUIRE_ESM]: require() of ES Module path/node_modules/string-width/index.js from path/node_modules/cliui/build/index.cjs not supported.
Instead change the require of index.js in path/node_modules/cliui/build/index.cjs to a dynamic import() which is available in all CommonJS modules.
at Object.<anonymous> (path/node_modules/cliui/build/index.cjs:291:21)
at Object.<anonymous> (path/node_modules/yargs/build/index.cjs:2861:12)
at Object.<anonymous> (path/node_modules/yargs/index.cjs:5:30)
at Object.<anonymous> (path/node_modules/copyfiles/copyfiles:4:12) {
code: 'ERR_REQUIRE_ESM'
}
Node.js v19.7.0
This issue is being tracked here:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/4109
It has to do w/ yarn v1 not resolving dependencies properly.
The current workaround is to add this snippet to your package.json:
"resolutions": {
"jackspeak": "2.1.1"
}
Thank you @denolfe
