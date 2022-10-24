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Community Help

Error During Build in GitHub CI - Missing Secret Key for Payload

default discord avatar
willzitoslast year
6

When using GitHub Actions CI to build the project, the workflow fails during the build step with the following error: Error: Error: missing secret key. A secret key is needed to secure Payload.



The error seems to indicate that the Payload CMS requires a secret key to be provided during the build process. However, even after configuring the environment variables in the GitHub repository settings, the error persists.



name: ci


on: [pull_request]



jobs:


build:


name: ci github


runs-on: ubuntu-latest


steps:


- name: Checkout Repository


uses: actions/checkout@v3



- name: Setup Node


uses: actions/setup-node@v3


with:


node-version: 18.x


cache: 'npm'



- name: Install dependencies


run: npm install



- name: Linting


run: npm run lint



- name: Testing


run: npm run test:ci



- name: Build


run: npm run build

  • default discord avatar
    _jacobs.last year

    Do you have a repository we can see the code? Do you have any plugins running? What is the exact error message log? More infomration could help us troubleshoot

  • default discord avatar
    willzitoslast year

    Of course, I removed the CI build to continue development (it's a test project for the payloadCMS behavior) but all the code is there.



    https://github.com/WillFelisberto/new-portfolio/
  • default discord avatar
    _jacobs.last year

    What does your env file / env variables naming look like in Github and you have the full build error?



    How about locally - can you build it locally?

  • default discord avatar
    willzitoslast year

    PAYLOAD_SECRET=


    DATABASE_URI=


    WEBHOOK_URL=


    NODE_ENV=


    PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=


    BLOB_READ_WRITE_TOKEN=


    SMTP_HOST=


    SMTP_USER=


    SMTP_PASS=


    SMTP_PORT=




    Collecting page data ...


    Error: Error: missing secret key. A secret key is needed to secure Payload.


    at tu.init (/home/runner/work/new-portfolio/new-portfolio/.next/server/chunks/7383.js:107:15330)


    at async tp (/home/runner/work/new-portfolio/new-portfolio/.next/server/chunks/7383.js:107:18346)


    at async Object.u [as generateStaticParams] (/home/runner/work/new-portfolio/new-portfolio/.next/server/app/(portfolio)/projects/[slug]/page.js:1:8465)


    at async builtRouteParams (/home/runner/work/new-portfolio/new-portfolio/node_modules/next/dist/build/utils.js:987:36)




    Yes, locally it does not show any build errors.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    last year
    However, even after configuring the environment variables in the GitHub repository settings,

    I do not see evidence of this in your rolled back commit



    Your workflow doesn't look to be loading any environment variables



    You can likely just set this on your build step.


          - name: Build
        run: npm run build
        env:
          PAYLOAD_SECRET: 'anything'
  • default discord avatar
    willzitoslast year

    Thanks for your help

    @967118574445547650

    , I managed to define it through GitHub secrets with the following CI



    name: ci
on: [pull_request]

jobs:
 build:
 name: ci github
 environment: build
 runs-on: ubuntu-latest
 steps:
 - name: Checkout Repository
 uses: actions/checkout@v3

 - name: Setup Node
 uses: actions/setup-node@v3
 with:
 node-version: 18.x
 cache: 'npm'

 - name: Install dependencies
 run: npm install

 - name: Linting
 run: npm run lint

 - name: Testing
 run: npm run test: ci

 - name: Build
 run: npm run build
 env:
 PAYLOAD_SECRET: ${{ secrets.PAYLOAD_SECRET }}
 DATABASE_URI: ${{ secrets.DATABASE_URI }}
 WEBHOOK_URL: ${{ secrets.WEBHOOK_URL }}
 BLOB_READ_WRITE_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.BLOB_READ_WRITE_TOKEN }}
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