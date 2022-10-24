When using GitHub Actions CI to build the project, the workflow fails during the build step with the following error: Error: Error: missing secret key. A secret key is needed to secure Payload.

The error seems to indicate that the Payload CMS requires a secret key to be provided during the build process. However, even after configuring the environment variables in the GitHub repository settings, the error persists.

name: ci

on: [pull_request]

jobs:

build:

name: ci github

runs-on: ubuntu-latest

steps:

- name: Checkout Repository

uses: actions/checkout@v3

- name: Setup Node

uses: actions/setup-node@v3

with:

node-version: 18.x

cache: 'npm'

- name: Install dependencies

run: npm install

- name: Linting

run: npm run lint

- name: Testing

run: npm run test:ci

- name: Build

run: npm run build