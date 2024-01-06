Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
error: insert or update on table

thatbackbencher
last week
10

This is the error message I'm getting - caused by the execution of an

AfterChangeHook

to the "users" collection.



// in collections/Products.ts

const syncUser: AfterChangeHook<Product> = async ({ req, doc }) => {
  const fullUser = await req.payload.findByID({
    collection: "users",
    id: req.user.id
  })

  if (fullUser && typeof fullUser === "object") {
    const { products } = fullUser
    const allIDs = [
      ...(products?.map(p => typeof p === "object" ? p.id : p) || [])
    ]

    const createdProductIDs = allIDs.filter((id, index) => allIDs.indexOf(id) === index)
    const dataToUpdate = [...createdProductIDs, doc.id]

    await req.payload.update({
      collection: "users",
      id: fullUser.id,
      data: {
        products: dataToUpdate
      }
    })
  }
}

const Products: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: "products",
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: "name",
  },
  access: {
    read: isAdminOrHasAccess(),
    update: isAdminOrHasAccess(),
    delete: isAdminOrHasAccess()
  },
  hooks: {
    afterChange: [syncUser]
  },
}


Relevant payload-types.ts file:

https://prcl.dev/4mjpvtpwa2d4552
    paulpopus
    last week

    Gonna close this as you mentioned elsewhere it was fixed, for context: issue with one of the hooks

    thatbackbencher
    6 days ago

    what?



    no I meant this was the hook that was causing the error but i didn't know how to fix it



    it just gets stuck on "Creating Product"

    paulpopus
    6 days ago

    Ohh my bad will re-open



    @abe could you test adding

    req

    to your local api updates, so just add


    req,


    like this



    await req.payload.update({
  collection: "users",
  id: fullUser.id,
  data: {
    products: dataToUpdate
  }
  req,
})


    in the find as well

    thatbackbencher
    6 days ago

    findByID?

    paulpopus
    6 days ago

    yeah

    thatbackbencher
    6 days ago

    ok give me a sec



    for context this is the form I fill before clicking on "Save"



    I'm expecting some additional information by passing in

    req

    right?



    what does adding it actually do?



    now it doesn't throw an error 🤔



    a little confused

    Screenshot_2024-01-08_at_7.35.05_pm.png
    paulpopus
    6 days ago

    it's because you're using postgres, and it uses transactions by default, where mongo doesnt



    its best practice to pass in the

    req

    object into your operations so that your data updates are all grouped together in the same transaction



    among other things, this makes sure that your updates happen in order as expected



    does it work now?

    thatbackbencher
    6 days ago

    thank you so much!

    paulpopus
    6 days ago

    Awesome 😎



    gonna mark it as solved for real now

    thatbackbencher
    6 days ago

    yep :)

