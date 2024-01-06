error: insert or update on table

This is the error message I'm getting - caused by the execution of an
AfterChangeHook
to the "users" collection.
// in collections/Products.ts
const syncUser: AfterChangeHook<Product> = async ({ req, doc }) => {
const fullUser = await req.payload.findByID({
collection: "users",
id: req.user.id
})
if (fullUser && typeof fullUser === "object") {
const { products } = fullUser
const allIDs = [
...(products?.map(p => typeof p === "object" ? p.id : p) || [])
]
const createdProductIDs = allIDs.filter((id, index) => allIDs.indexOf(id) === index)
const dataToUpdate = [...createdProductIDs, doc.id]
await req.payload.update({
collection: "users",
id: fullUser.id,
data: {
products: dataToUpdate
}
})
}
}
const Products: CollectionConfig = {
slug: "products",
admin: {
useAsTitle: "name",
},
access: {
read: isAdminOrHasAccess(),
update: isAdminOrHasAccess(),
delete: isAdminOrHasAccess()
},
hooks: {
afterChange: [syncUser]
},
}
Relevant payload-types.ts file:https://prcl.dev/4mjpvtpwa2d4552
Gonna close this as you mentioned elsewhere it was fixed, for context: issue with one of the hooks
what?
no I meant this was the hook that was causing the error but i didn't know how to fix it
it just gets stuck on "Creating Product"
Ohh my bad will re-open
@abe could you test adding
req
to your local api updates, so just add
req,
like this
await req.payload.update({
collection: "users",
id: fullUser.id,
data: {
products: dataToUpdate
}
req,
})
in the find as well
findByID?
yeah
ok give me a sec
for context this is the form I fill before clicking on "Save"
I'm expecting some additional information by passing in
req
right?
what does adding it actually do?
now it doesn't throw an error 🤔
a little confused
it's because you're using postgres, and it uses transactions by default, where mongo doesnt
its best practice to pass in the
req
object into your operations so that your data updates are all grouped together in the same transaction
among other things, this makes sure that your updates happen in order as expected
does it work now?
thank you so much!
Awesome 😎
gonna mark it as solved for real now
yep :)
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.