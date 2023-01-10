ERROR (payload): data is too long, RangeError: data is too long

RangeError: data is too long
at Hash.update (node:internal/crypto/hash:113:22)
at Hash.update (/Users/apple/Docs/react/ott/node_modules/@aws-sdk/hash-node/dist-cjs/index.js:12:19)
at getPayloadHash (/Users/apple/Docs/react/ott/node_modules/@aws-sdk/signature-v4/dist-cjs/getPayloadHash.js:18:18)
at SignatureV4.signRequest (/Users/apple/Docs/react/ott/node_modules/@aws-sdk/signature-v4/dist-cjs/SignatureV4.js:96:71)
I get this error when i upload a big file even when i set the upload limit to 10GB while the file I'm uploading is 2GB.
For context, I am using
https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage
for uploading content to s3. Can anyone please help me find out why this is happening and how to fix it?
Are you using a reverse proxy ? Like nginx ?
yes but this test was done on localhost
Ah my bad!
@alfw i forked the
payload-cloud-storage-plugin
to find the issue and it seems that s3.putObject() is not useful for large files and we have to prefer multipart upload. I'm currently working on it.
@100lvlmaster I understand that is already implemented here, right?https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/8015e999cd5834f532a200ef03fd392d04b3209f/packages/plugin-cloud-storage/src/adapters/s3/handleUpload.ts#L34C28-L34C28
