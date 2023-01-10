Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
ERROR (payload): data is too long, RangeError: data is too long

11 months ago
   RangeError: data is too long
        at Hash.update (node:internal/crypto/hash:113:22)
        at Hash.update (/Users/apple/Docs/react/ott/node_modules/@aws-sdk/hash-node/dist-cjs/index.js:12:19)
        at getPayloadHash (/Users/apple/Docs/react/ott/node_modules/@aws-sdk/signature-v4/dist-cjs/getPayloadHash.js:18:18)
        at SignatureV4.signRequest (/Users/apple/Docs/react/ott/node_modules/@aws-sdk/signature-v4/dist-cjs/SignatureV4.js:96:71)


I get this error when i upload a big file even when i set the upload limit to 10GB while the file I'm uploading is 2GB.



For context, I am using

https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage

for uploading content to s3. Can anyone please help me find out why this is happening and how to fix it?

